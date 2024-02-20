National Museum open to sharing historical pulpit panels with Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) said it is willing to share with Cebu four 19th-century pulpit panels depicting Saint Augustine of Hippo after local officials requested their return.

Government officials in Cebu called for the return of the panels, citing their significance to the province’s religious and cultural heritage.

The panels were allegedly stolen from Patrocinio de Maria Santisima Parish Church.

In a statement Monday, the NMP said it is eager to engage in constructive dialogue with Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia, Boljoon town Mayor Jojie Derama and Archbishop Jose Palma and exchange of technical assistance to facilitate the sharing of the four panels.

The NMP formally received the panels last week from private collectors Edwin and Aileen Bautista.

According to the museum, the donors procured the panels through legitimate means.

“We acknowledge the historical vulnerability of church artifacts to looting and improper disposal in the past. While ethical concerns may arise, it is essential to consider the intricate historical context influencing these actions,” the NMP said.

“The dynamic ownership and circulation of these cultural assets underscore the necessity for open dialogue and collaborative initiatives to address these complexities,” it added.

The museum also noted that the inclusion of the pulpit panels in its collections ensures the artifacts “will benefit from the expertise and resources necessary for their proper study, display, and conservation for generations to come,” the NMP said.

Patrocinio de Maria Santisima Parish Church in Boljoon was declared a National Cultural Treasure by the NMP and a National Historical Landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.