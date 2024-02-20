^

Headlines

National Museum open to sharing historical pulpit panels with Cebu

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 11:34am
National Museum open to sharing historical pulpit panels with Cebu
Photo shows four 19th-century pulpit panels depicting Saint Augustine of Hippo
National Museum of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) said it is willing to share with Cebu four 19th-century pulpit panels depicting Saint Augustine of Hippo after local officials requested their return.

Government officials in Cebu called for the return of the panels, citing their significance to the province’s religious and cultural heritage. 

The panels were allegedly stolen from Patrocinio de Maria Santisima Parish Church.

In a statement Monday, the NMP said it is eager to engage in constructive dialogue with Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia, Boljoon town Mayor Jojie Derama and Archbishop Jose Palma and exchange of technical assistance to facilitate the sharing of the four panels. 

The NMP formally received the panels last week from private collectors Edwin and Aileen Bautista. 

According to the museum, the donors procured the panels through legitimate means.

“We acknowledge the historical vulnerability of church artifacts to looting and improper disposal in the past. While ethical concerns may arise, it is essential to consider the intricate historical context influencing these actions,” the NMP said. 

“The dynamic ownership and circulation of these cultural assets underscore the necessity for open dialogue and collaborative initiatives to address these complexities,” it added.

The museum also noted that the inclusion of the pulpit panels in its collections ensures the artifacts “will benefit from the expertise and resources necessary for their proper study, display, and conservation for generations to come,” the NMP said. 

Patrocinio de Maria Santisima Parish Church in Boljoon was declared a National Cultural Treasure by the NMP and a National Historical Landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines. 

vuukle comment

CEBU

GWEN GARCIA

NATIONAL MUSEUM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

1 day ago
Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas criticized the government’s alleged inaction toward the destructive...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: House budget insertions drawn from pensions

Imee: House budget insertions drawn from pensions

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
About P10 billion of the P60 billion in last-minute insertions in the 2024 national budget by some members of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
House files RBH7, mimics Senate economic Cha-cha

House files RBH7, mimics Senate economic Cha-cha

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Leaders of the House of Representatives have filed an “almost exact reproduction” of Senate Resolution of Both...
Headlines
fbtw
USB hack attacks: Philippines ranks 3rd in SEA

USB hack attacks: Philippines ranks 3rd in SEA

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky has called on Filipinos to be cautious in plugging in memory storage universal...
Headlines
fbtw
China removes its floating barriers from Panatag

China removes its floating barriers from Panatag

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The reasons are not yet clear, but China has removed its floating barriers in the vicinity of Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec: Still no withdrawal of PI signatures

Comelec: Still no withdrawal of PI signatures

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Even if the withdrawal forms are already out, the Commission on Elections has not received any filled-out form from those...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs P100 wage hike bill on final reading

Senate OKs P100 wage hike bill on final reading

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The P100 minimum wage hike for private sector workers has been approved on third and final reading by the Senate, with 20...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA may declare dry season early

PAGASA may declare dry season early

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration may declare the dry season early, amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
Smuggled onions booming online

Smuggled onions booming online

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Smuggled and imported onions being sold online have contributed to the slump in the farmgate price of local bulbs, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with