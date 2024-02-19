^

DOH: Beware of false product endorsements

Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 5:40pm
DOH: Beware of false product endorsements
File photo shows the main office of the Department of Health in Manila.
BusinessWorld file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday cautioned the public against online posts claiming that the agency endorses certain milk or supplement brands.

In an advisory, the DOH said that such endorsements are “fake, misleading, and unauthorized by the department or any of its affiliate organizations.”

“The department does not engage in the promotion or endorsement of specific brands or commercial products,” it said.

While the DOH did not specify the exact online endorsements, it warned that spreading such misinformation could lead to legal charges. 

It also encouraged the public to only rely on legitimate sources and platforms, such as the health department itself.

The DOH issued a similar warning in November 2023 about a false endorsement of a specific osteoarthritis treatment attributed to Health chief Teodoro Herbosa.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MISINFORMATION
