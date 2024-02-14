^

Manila archbishop leads mass for Ash Wednesday

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
February 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Manila archbishop leads mass for Ash Wednesday
This photo shows Jose Cardinal Advicula, Manila's new archbishop who will ascend to the post during the crucial time of a pandemic.
Release / Archdiocese of Capiz

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula will be presiding over the Ash Wednesday noon mass at the Manila Cathedral today.

Manila Cathedral rector Monsignor Rolando dela Cruz will be the celebrant for the 7:30 a.m. mass, followed by Cardinal Advincula during the 12:10 p.m. mass while Manila Cathedral vice rector Fr. Viel Bautista would lead the 6 p.m. mass.

“Join us here at the Manila Cathedral as we start the Holy Season of Lent with the celebration of Ash Wednesday,” the Manila Cathedral said in its invitation.

Aside from having three masses, it also scheduled two-hour confessions. The first confession would be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second confession is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

