^

Headlines

MVP-led MediaQuest seals collaboration with Nine Media for RPTV

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 2:04pm
MVP-led MediaQuest seals collaboration with Nine Media for RPTV
This photo shows officials from Nine Media Corporation, MediaQuest Holdings and TV5.
TV5 / Released

MANILA, Philippines — MediaQuest Holdings (MQH), TV5 and Nine Media Corp. (NMC) launched RPTV, facilitated by Nine Media’s airtime agreement with RPN. 

In a press release on Tuesday, TV5 said that the networks formalized an agreement for content distribution, sales and marketing services for RPTV.

“The deal arose from the previous agreement that saw TV5’s PBA and 'EAT Bulaga!' airing on Channel 9 on weekends beginning January,” said Jane Basas, MediaQuest president and chief executive officer (CEO), according to the press release. 

RPTV took over the frequencies formerly held by CNN Philippines (CNN PH), which officially ceased its operations on January 31 due to “serious financial losses.”

Prior to the network shutdown, TV5 previously struck a deal with NMC to air PBA and "Eat Bulaga!" on CNN PH. 

Meanwhile, TV5 President and CEO Guido Zaballero said that this collaboration will bring together MQH’s “vast library of programs” and NMC’s nationwide reach.

“Our collaboration with Nine Media allows us to reach more Filipinos and deliver our commitment to provide the entertainment, sports, news, and public service content that they love,” Zaballero said in the same press release.

Aside from TV5, the Mandaluyong-based MQH also holds Nation Broadcasting Corp., Cignal TV Inc. and Hastings Holdings Inc.

The recently launched channel by TV5 will be free-to-air, featuring a lineup of sports, news and entertainment shows.

RPTV, which debuted on February 1, is accessible through Channel 9 Analog and Channel 19 DTT, Channel 18.3 DTT. 

It is also available in over 300 cable and satellite providers nationwide and live streaming on the Cignal Play app.

 

Disclosures: Philstar.com is part of the MediaQuest Holdings entities under the MVP Group of media companies that includes TV5 network, BusinessWorld and Cignal CableTV. This article was produced following editorial guidelines. 

vuukle comment

CNN PHILIPPINES

MEDIAQUEST HOLDINGS

TV5
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Congress ceasefire broken

Congress ceasefire broken

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
It was a short-lived ceasefire.
Headlines
fbtw
Baguio data system attacked 3 million times

Baguio data system attacked 3 million times

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
The Baguio City government’s data system was attacked by cybercriminals over three million times last year, but it survived...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill aims to provide enabling law for PI

House bill aims to provide enabling law for PI

By Ric Sapnu | 14 hours ago
Independent opposition Rep. Edcel Lagman has filed a bill in the House of Representatives that will introduce an enabling...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices going up again today

Fuel prices going up again today

By Patrick Miguel | 14 hours ago
In separate advisories, oil companies announced prices would increase by P0.75 per liter for gasoline and P1.50 per liter...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Provincial governors, mayors back &lsquo;one Philippines&rsquo;

Palace: Provincial governors, mayors back ‘one Philippines’

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Local officials have joined various sectors in rejecting former president Rodrigo Duterte’s plan to secede Mindanao...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Satisfaction with Marcos government slightly up &ndash; OCTA

Satisfaction with Marcos government slightly up – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Public satisfaction with the Marcos administration slightly increased in the last quarter of 2023, according to a survey conducted...
Headlines
fbtw
Galunggong price to decline by 30 percent

Galunggong price to decline by 30 percent

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The retail price of galunggong or round scad is expected to drop by 30 percent in mid-February as it is currently...
Headlines
fbtw
Online shopping for duty-free merchandise launched

Online shopping for duty-free merchandise launched

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Government-owned Duty Free Philippines seeks to increase its revenues this year by double digits by launching an online platform...
Headlines
fbtw
Pork SRP sought amid high retail prices

Pork SRP sought amid high retail prices

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
A suggested retail price on pork should be imposed amid high retail prices resulting from tight local supply caused by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with