MVP-led MediaQuest seals collaboration with Nine Media for RPTV

This photo shows officials from Nine Media Corporation, MediaQuest Holdings and TV5.

MANILA, Philippines — MediaQuest Holdings (MQH), TV5 and Nine Media Corp. (NMC) launched RPTV, facilitated by Nine Media’s airtime agreement with RPN.

In a press release on Tuesday, TV5 said that the networks formalized an agreement for content distribution, sales and marketing services for RPTV.

“The deal arose from the previous agreement that saw TV5’s PBA and 'EAT Bulaga!' airing on Channel 9 on weekends beginning January,” said Jane Basas, MediaQuest president and chief executive officer (CEO), according to the press release.

RPTV took over the frequencies formerly held by CNN Philippines (CNN PH), which officially ceased its operations on January 31 due to “serious financial losses.”

Prior to the network shutdown, TV5 previously struck a deal with NMC to air PBA and "Eat Bulaga!" on CNN PH.

Meanwhile, TV5 President and CEO Guido Zaballero said that this collaboration will bring together MQH’s “vast library of programs” and NMC’s nationwide reach.

“Our collaboration with Nine Media allows us to reach more Filipinos and deliver our commitment to provide the entertainment, sports, news, and public service content that they love,” Zaballero said in the same press release.

Aside from TV5, the Mandaluyong-based MQH also holds Nation Broadcasting Corp., Cignal TV Inc. and Hastings Holdings Inc.

The recently launched channel by TV5 will be free-to-air, featuring a lineup of sports, news and entertainment shows.

RPTV, which debuted on February 1, is accessible through Channel 9 Analog and Channel 19 DTT, Channel 18.3 DTT.

It is also available in over 300 cable and satellite providers nationwide and live streaming on the Cignal Play app.

Disclosures: Philstar.com is part of the MediaQuest Holdings entities under the MVP Group of media companies that includes TV5 network, BusinessWorld and Cignal CableTV. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.