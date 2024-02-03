Over 242,000 Mindanaoans evacuated due to amihan, trough of LPA

A man wades through floodwaters brought about by heavy rains at a residential neighbourhood in Propseridad town, Agusan del Sur province on southern Mindanao island on February 1, 2024. Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain have killed six people in the Philippines, with one other person missing, rescuers said February 1.

MANILA, Philippines — The combined effects of the northeast monsoon and trough of low pressure area (LPA) have already displaced hundreds of thousands in southern Philippines, with floods and landslides killing residents.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday estimated over 529,583 affected persons due to the inclement weather, including:

displaced persons : 242,113

: 242,113 inside evacuation centers : 18,177

: 18,177 outside evacuation centers: 171,965

Among the affected areas include:

Northern Mindanao

Davao Region

CARAGA

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

According to the NDRRMC, five people have died so far in Region 11. However, an earlier report from Davao de Oro rescuers point to a higher number of casualties at six.

Among those who have died so far were due to landslides, flooding and electrocution, said disaster officials.

A total of 1,304 hectares of land has so far been affected by the amihan and trough of the LPA, aside from the P60,00 estimated cost of damage to infrastructure in Region 11 and CARAGA.

"A total of 14 cities/municipalities were declared under the State of Calamity," said the NDRRMC, referring to the province of Agusan del Sur.

Over P3.34 million worth of assistance has so far been extended to those in the Davao Region and CARAGA in the form of family food packs and food items.