^

Headlines

Over 242,000 Mindanaoans evacuated due to amihan, trough of LPA

James Relativo - Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 4:28pm
Over 242,000 Mindanaoans evacuated due to amihan, trough of LPA
A man wades through floodwaters brought about by heavy rains at a residential neighbourhood in Propseridad town, Agusan del Sur province on southern Mindanao island on February 1, 2024. Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain have killed six people in the Philippines, with one other person missing, rescuers said February 1.
The STAR / Erwin Mascarinas

MANILA, Philippines — The combined effects of the northeast monsoon and trough of low pressure area (LPA) have already displaced hundreds of thousands in southern Philippines, with floods and landslides killing residents.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday estimated over 529,583 affected persons due to the inclement weather, including:

  • displaced persons: 242,113
  • inside evacuation centers: 18,177
  • outside evacuation centers: 171,965

Among the affected areas include:

  • Northern Mindanao
  • Davao Region
  • CARAGA
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

According to the NDRRMC, five people have died so far in Region 11. However, an earlier report from Davao de Oro rescuers point to a higher number of casualties at six.

Among those who have died so far were due to landslides, flooding and electrocution, said disaster officials.

A total of 1,304 hectares of land has so far been affected by the amihan and trough of the LPA, aside from the P60,00 estimated cost of damage to infrastructure in Region 11 and CARAGA.

"A total of 14 cities/municipalities were declared under the State of Calamity," said the NDRRMC, referring to the province of Agusan del Sur.

Over P3.34 million worth of assistance has so far been extended to those in the Davao Region and CARAGA in the form of family food packs and food items.

vuukle comment

CARAGA

DAVAO REGION

FLOODS

LANDSLIDE

NDRRMC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

3 days ago
The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics —...
Headlines
fbtw
NTF-ELCAC should have ended with Duterte &mdash; ex-senator

NTF-ELCAC should have ended with Duterte — ex-senator

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Former senator and justice secretary Leila de Lima said that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict...
Headlines
fbtw

Ping blasts flip-flopping Vice President Sara accuser

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Coming from a “flip-flopping witness,” the accusation of retired police officer Arturo Lascañas against Vice President Sara Duterte linking her to extrajudicial killings in Davao City lacks credibility...
Headlines
fbtw
UN rapporteur to gov't: Repeal Anti-Terror Law, Cybercrime Prevention Act

UN rapporteur to gov't: Repeal Anti-Terror Law, Cybercrime Prevention Act

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Khan called these “laws of concern” that threaten the freedom of expression in the Philippines despite the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines tourism alive again&rsquo;

‘Philippines tourism alive again’

By Ghio Ong | 6 hours ago
With more Filipinos able to afford traveling around the country and even overseas, a travel executive declared that the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Amid crackdown, 272,233 motor vehicles register at LTO

Amid crackdown, 272,233 motor vehicles register at LTO

By Romina Cabrera | 7 hours ago
Last January, a total of 272,233 delinquent motor vehicles underwent registration renewal at Land Transportation Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe bares alleged &lsquo;ayuda&rsquo; for people&rsquo;s initiative signature

Senate probe bares alleged ‘ayuda’ for people’s initiative signature

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 7 hours ago
Ayuda for your signature.
Headlines
fbtw
Ban imposed on cattle imports amid new disease

Ban imposed on cattle imports amid new disease

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has banned the importation of live cattle and buffalo and their products from Libya, Russia,...
Headlines
fbtw
Another oil price increase looms

Another oil price increase looms

By Patrick Miguel | 8 hours ago
Higher pump prices of petroleum products are expected to take effect next week. 
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with