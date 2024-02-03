^

Palace links improved corruption index ranking to 'digitalization processes'

James Relativo - Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 11:32am
Photo of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
Released / Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — The government welcomed the country's slight improvement in the 2023 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), owing it to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s "efforts to streamline institutional processes and curtail opportunities for graft and corruption."

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin had this to say on Friday after the Philippines ranked 115th out of the 180 countries and territories in the list, up from 116th in 2022.

"The government takes note of the slight improvement of the Philippines’ standing in the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International," said Bersamin on Friday.

"We consider this result as both a challenge to do better and a reason for hope that the country is headed in the right direction."

 

 

The Philippines scored 34 out of 100 in the 2023 CPI released this week, which is a tiny improvement from last year's 33. However, this is still below the global average of 43.

States are scored based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, ranging from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Transparency International said that scores were taken from a combination of at least three data sources drawn from 13 difference corruption surveys and assessments.

"In line with the president’s clarion call for the entire Government 'to show in deeds, not in words, that it is deserving of the people’s trust,' earnest efforts are already being undertaken to implement the digital transformation mandate of the Administration in order to streamline institutional processes and curtail opportunities for graft and corruption," Bersamin said.

The executive secretary also urged the public to be optimistic, assuring that the government "will not fail or falter" in its commitment to provide efficient and transparent public service.

BONGBONG MARCOS

CORRUPTION INDEX

PUBLIC SECTOR

TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL
