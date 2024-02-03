^

Headlines

Ban imposed on cattle imports amid new disease

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
February 3, 2024 | 9:30am
Ban imposed on cattle imports amid new disease
File photo of a farmer with a carabao
Walter Bollozos / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has banned the importation of live cattle and buffalo and their products from Libya, Russia, South Korea and Thailand amid outbreaks of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the four countries.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Memorandum Order No. 6 prohibiting the entry of live cattle, buffalo, their products and by-products, including milk and milk products, embryos, skin and semen from those countries.

The memorandum order was issued on Feb. 1 and is effective immediately.

Laurel said the ban was issued following official reports submitted to the World Organization for Animal Health by authorities noting outbreaks of LSD affecting cattle and buffaloes in the four nations from November to December 2023.

“There is a need to prevent the entry of LSD virus to protect the health of the local cattle and buffalo population,” Laurel said.

In line with the suspension, the DA issued an immediate suspension of the processing, evaluation of the application and issuance of Sanitary and Phytosanitary import clearance for the above-stated commodities.

Laurel also directed DA veterinary quarantine officers to ensure the tight inspection of all arrivals of milk and milk products, including embryos, skin and semen derived from cattle and buffalo including live animals at ports of entry.

Data from the Bureau of Animal Industry showed that the country imported a total of 35.7 million kilos of buffalo meat products in January to November 2023. — Catherine Talavera

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

2 days ago
The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics —...
Headlines
fbtw

Ping blasts flip-flopping Vice President Sara accuser

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Coming from a “flip-flopping witness,” the accusation of retired police officer Arturo Lascañas against Vice President Sara Duterte linking her to extrajudicial killings in Davao City lacks credibility...
Headlines
fbtw

BARMM leaders buck Duterte’s secession call

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Leaders of different sectors in the Bangsamoro region yesterday rejected former president Rodrigo Duterte’s call for Mindanao independence, asserting that they will never ruin the gains of their peace process...
Headlines
fbtw
First Lady leads DSWD payout for indigent seniors

First Lady leads DSWD payout for indigent seniors

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the ceremonial payout by the Department of Social Welfare and Development of the increased...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NTF-ELCAC should have ended with Duterte &mdash; ex-senator

NTF-ELCAC should have ended with Duterte — ex-senator

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Former senator and justice secretary Leila de Lima said that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict...
Headlines
fbtw
United Nations rapporteur urges NTF-ELCAC abolition; government says no

United Nations rapporteur urges NTF-ELCAC abolition; government says no

By Janvic Mateo | 3 hours ago
Following her 10-day official visit to the Philippines, United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression...
Headlines
fbtw
Lakas stalwarts sign pro-Speaker manifesto

Lakas stalwarts sign pro-Speaker manifesto

By Sheila Crisostomo | 3 hours ago
Amid rumors of a House leadership change for allegedly using the ayuda cash subsidy to push the people’s initiative...
Headlines
fbtw
UN rapporteur to gov't: Repeal Anti-Terror Law, Cybercrime Prevention Act

UN rapporteur to gov't: Repeal Anti-Terror Law, Cybercrime Prevention Act

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Khan called these “laws of concern” that threaten the freedom of expression in the Philippines despite the...
Headlines
fbtw
SMNI appeals Indefinite suspension

SMNI appeals Indefinite suspension

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Lawyers of Sonshine Media Network International filed a motion for reconsideration yesterday asking the National Telecommunications...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with