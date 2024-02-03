Ban imposed on cattle imports amid new disease

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has banned the importation of live cattle and buffalo and their products from Libya, Russia, South Korea and Thailand amid outbreaks of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the four countries.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Memorandum Order No. 6 prohibiting the entry of live cattle, buffalo, their products and by-products, including milk and milk products, embryos, skin and semen from those countries.

The memorandum order was issued on Feb. 1 and is effective immediately.

Laurel said the ban was issued following official reports submitted to the World Organization for Animal Health by authorities noting outbreaks of LSD affecting cattle and buffaloes in the four nations from November to December 2023.

“There is a need to prevent the entry of LSD virus to protect the health of the local cattle and buffalo population,” Laurel said.

In line with the suspension, the DA issued an immediate suspension of the processing, evaluation of the application and issuance of Sanitary and Phytosanitary import clearance for the above-stated commodities.

Laurel also directed DA veterinary quarantine officers to ensure the tight inspection of all arrivals of milk and milk products, including embryos, skin and semen derived from cattle and buffalo including live animals at ports of entry.

Data from the Bureau of Animal Industry showed that the country imported a total of 35.7 million kilos of buffalo meat products in January to November 2023. — Catherine Talavera