Marcos seeks to solidify maritime ties in Vietnam state visit 

Philstar.com
January 29, 2024 | 6:28pm
Marcos seeks to solidify maritime ties in Vietnam state visit 
This Jan. 29, 2024 photo shows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos off to Vietnam to strengthen maritime cooperation, strengthen trade and investment ties, visit Filipino community
Presidential Communications Office / Released

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday that his trip to Vietnam this week aims to strengthen maritime cooperation with the Philippines' key Southeast Asian partner. 

Marcos is currently in Hanoi for a two-day state visit, during which he will meet Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. 

"Maritime cooperation will be one of the cornerstones of the strategic partnership which we are going to forge, and we hope to strengthen this aspect during my visit to promote peace and stability in our region," Marcos said. 

Despite overlapping claims in the South China Sea, the Philippines and Vietnam maintain generally friendly relations. 

Marcos said he will discuss with Vietnamese top leaders defense and security cooperation, trade and investments, education, tourism, and regional concerns. 

The president will also meet with Vietnamese businessmen and the Filipino community, of which around 7,000 work and reside in the country.

His state visit to Vietnam marks the president's second foreign trip this year, following his attendance at the royal wedding of Prince Mateen in Brunei. Since taking office in 2022, this is his 19th international trip.

The formal diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Vietnam started in July 1976. The two countries elevated their relations to a strategic partnership in 2015. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

VIETNAM
