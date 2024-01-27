Globe launches #SeniorDigizen program

The telco held its first “Teach Me How To Digi” #SeniorDigizen Learning Session at the Skydome, SM North EDSA in Quezon City, gathering at least 200 senior citizens in a half-day of tech learning.

MANILA, Philippines — Getting used to today’s technology and online services can be a daunting task for the elderly, but Globe Telecom launched yesterday a campaign to get more Filipino seniors into the digital economy and enjoy the benefits of digitalization.?

The event was backed by some of the biggest brands in tech and retail, and by senior citizen advocates from the government.

“It’s really very important that our senior citizens learn digital skills because in the future, a lot of services will truly become fully digital. We have to help the seniors overcome their fear. And I guarantee you that once you try it, it’s going to be as easy or much easier than the old manual way,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group president and CEO.

“As digitalization accelerates, tech adoption should be simple and easy for everyone, no matter the age. Technology should not be intimidating or difficult for our seniors, and they should be able to enjoy its benefits. The goal of our #SeniorDigizens campaign is to equip them with knowledge that will help them adopt new tech and apps that address their day-to-day pain points,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer.

The event included lessons on digital skills such as “How to create a Gmail account” facilitated by Google, a 101 course on using smartphones via Globe and sessions on using fintech platform GCash and telehealth service KonsultaMD.

Apart from hosting the event at Sky Dome, retail giant SM also provided an opportunity for senior citizens to join the Super Grannies Club (SGC) Facebook community.

As SGC members, participants gain early access to events, exclusive mall deals and updates on SM Cares programs. These include health and wellness activities like Walk for Life, the award-winning Emergency Preparedness Forum and community service programs that enable a fun, active and productive lifestyle for seniors.

SM’s loyalty program SMAC, meanwhile, sponsored the event in SM Malls, as it is one with Globe in giving importance and joy to senior citizens.

The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC), led by its chairman and CEO Frank Quijano, operated a booth where seniors registered in a database on the living situation, health concerns, skills and other important information about the country’s roughly 11 million seniors.

Rep. Milagros Aquino-Magsaysay of the United Senior Citizens party-list is also on board, bringing senior citizen delegates to the event.

The Quezon City government also brought a delegation of senior citizens to the event and provided crucial logistics support.

“The city government of Quezon City is proud to partner with Globe in this undertaking. In QC, we give our seniors top priority in terms of public services to help them live their sunset years as active and productive members of society. This project is key in helping them transition into a digital life and help them enjoy the benefits of modern technology,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“We are excited to help our senior citizens take their first steps into the digital world, ensuring they are not left behind in this fast-paced digital era. This event is our commitment to ensuring that they are not just consumers of technology but actively engaged in the evolving tech-savvy society,” said Liza Reyes, Globe Group public relations and communications strategy head.