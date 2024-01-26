DENR, LGUs told to focus on climate change mitigation

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) must come up with plans to enhance local efforts to mitigate climate change, according to President Marcos, who had described the problem as “the most pressing existential challenge of our time.”

Climate change mitigation at the local level was discussed during Marcos’ meeting with the Philippine delegation to the 28th Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at Malacañang.

“He (Marcos) issues a directive to the DENR and all concerned agencies to prioritize addressing... specific local environmental issues first, emphasizing that breaking down specific plans to improve climate change mitigation efforts at a local level would benefit the country as a whole,” the Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) said in a Facebook post.

“He also suggests providing guidance and assistance to areas that require it with support from various LGUs (local government units) across different sectors,” it added.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos instructed agencies to focus on high-risk regions in the implementation of the National Adaptation Plan and to conduct an aggressive information campaign to raise awareness about it.

The National Adaptation Plan seeks to steadily lessen climate-related loss and damage and build the Philippines’ capacity toward transformative adaptation, resilience and sustainable economic development by 2050.

“It’s a big, big (task). This covers three decades and the entire country. It’s a completely different situation when it comes to climate change... I think that’s the approach that we should take. We have to try and work our way down through the system – the economic system – so that we can address the specific situations, the specific conditions (of each area),” Marcos was quoted by the PCO statement as saying.

COP28 was held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai.

The creation of a loss and damage fund that would support climate change-related projects was approved during the summit, a development described by the UN Climate Change as the “beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era.” According to the body, the approval laid the ground for a “swift, just and equitable transition, underpinned by deep emissions cuts and scaled-up finance.”

The Philippines has secured a seat in the inaugural Loss and Damage Fund Board.

In a recent statement, Marcos said the seat would give the country a voice in the management of all funding allocated for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The Philippines will also represent the Asia Pacific Group in the board along with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in a term-sharing setup. The country will serve as a full member in 2024 and 2026 and will be an alternate member in 2025.

In the same meeting, Marcos agreed that the Philippines should join international environmental events, saying it would contribute to “influential and resourceful actions” in combating climate change in the country.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga discussed the improvement of energy capacity by 2030; transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just and orderly manner; accelerating zero-and-low emissions technologies and reduction of emission from road transport.

Loyzaga also presented the country’s gains on biodiversity and climate action, the inclusion of workforce as “important implements” and its commitment to use the available science on emissions avoidance.

She noted that there are ongoing bilateral projects on the adaptation and resilience of local governments. These projects include the Strengthening Institutions and Empowering Localities Against Disasters and Climate Change in the Philippines backed by Australia and the US-funded Climate Resilient Cities.