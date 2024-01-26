^

Headlines

DENR, LGUs told to focus on climate change mitigation

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
January 26, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) must come up with plans to enhance local efforts to mitigate climate change, according to President Marcos, who had described the problem as “the most pressing existential challenge of our time.”

Climate change mitigation at the local level was discussed during Marcos’ meeting with the Philippine delegation to the 28th Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at Malacañang.

“He (Marcos) issues a directive to the DENR and all concerned agencies to prioritize addressing... specific local environmental issues first, emphasizing that breaking down specific plans to improve climate change mitigation efforts at a local level would benefit the country as a whole,” the Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) said in a Facebook post.

“He also suggests providing guidance and assistance to areas that require it with support from various LGUs (local government units) across different sectors,” it added.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos instructed agencies to focus on high-risk regions in the implementation of the National Adaptation Plan and to conduct an aggressive information campaign to raise awareness about it.

The National Adaptation Plan seeks to steadily lessen climate-related loss and damage and build the Philippines’ capacity toward transformative adaptation, resilience and sustainable economic development by 2050.

“It’s a big, big (task). This covers three decades and the entire country. It’s a completely different situation when it comes to climate change... I think that’s the approach that we should take. We have to try and work our way down through the system – the economic system – so that we can address the specific situations, the specific conditions (of each area),” Marcos was quoted by the PCO statement as saying.

COP28 was held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai.

The creation of a loss and damage fund that would support climate change-related projects was approved during the summit, a development described by the UN Climate Change as the “beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era.” According to the body, the approval laid the ground for a “swift, just and equitable transition, underpinned by deep emissions cuts and scaled-up finance.”

The Philippines has secured a seat in the inaugural Loss and Damage Fund Board.

In a recent statement, Marcos said the seat would give the country a voice in the management of all funding allocated for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The Philippines will also represent the Asia Pacific Group in the board along with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in a term-sharing setup. The country will serve as a full member in 2024 and 2026 and will be an alternate member in 2025.

In the same meeting, Marcos agreed that the Philippines should join international environmental events, saying it would contribute to “influential and resourceful actions” in combating climate change in the country.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga discussed the improvement of energy capacity by 2030; transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just and orderly manner; accelerating zero-and-low emissions technologies and reduction of emission from road transport.

Loyzaga also presented the country’s gains on biodiversity and climate action, the inclusion of workforce as “important implements” and its commitment to use the available science on emissions avoidance.

She noted that there are ongoing bilateral projects on the adaptation and resilience of local governments. These projects include the Strengthening Institutions and Empowering Localities Against Disasters and Climate Change in the Philippines backed by Australia and the US-funded Climate Resilient Cities.

vuukle comment

DENR

RTVM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara won&rsquo;t resign as Vice President , DepEd chief

Sara won’t resign as Vice President , DepEd chief

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte will not resign from her posts, dispelling confusion over her supposed...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate taking people&rsquo;s initiative issue to SC

Senate taking people’s initiative issue to SC

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The people’s initiative to amend the Constitution might be challenged by the Senate before the Supreme Court, Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Just around half of DepEd&rsquo;s target number of classrooms built in 2023&nbsp;

Just around half of DepEd’s target number of classrooms built in 2023 

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Duterte did not mention how much progress DepEd has made in reducing average class sizes nationwide — a talking point...
Headlines
fbtw
Partial victory in fight vs PUVMP 'won through collective action,' says PISTON

Partial victory in fight vs PUVMP 'won through collective action,' says PISTON

By James Relativo | 13 hours ago
Groups welcomed the government's three-month extension for public utility vehicle consolidation, but said that it's...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino soldier killed in Gaza blast

Filipino soldier killed in Gaza blast

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
An Israel Defense Forces soldier of Filipino descent was among 21 IDF members killed in a massive explosion in Gaza on Monday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China &lsquo;appreciates&rsquo; Marcos Jr. affirmation of one-China policy

China ‘appreciates’ Marcos Jr. affirmation of one-China policy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
China is pleased with the Philippines’ reaffirmation of commitment to the one-China policy, as articulated in a media...
Headlines
fbtw
Demetriou complaint vs priest over unverified &lsquo;miracle&rsquo; junked

Demetriou complaint vs priest over unverified ‘miracle’ junked

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 hour ago
The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed a perjury complaint that retired Sandiganbayan justice Harriet Demetriou...
Headlines
fbtw
No LEDAC; Marcos Jr. meets separately with senators, congressmen

No LEDAC; Marcos Jr. meets separately with senators, congressmen

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Amid feuding over the people’s initiative to amend the Constitution, President Marcos met separately yesterday with...
Headlines
fbtw
SC justices, UN rapporteur discuss anti-terrorism law

SC justices, UN rapporteur discuss anti-terrorism law

By Dapne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The country’s Anti-Terrorism Act was among the topics discussed during the meeting of Supreme Court justices, led...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with