Philippines joins global coalition on social justice

Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 2:43pm
Philippines joins global coalition on social justice
Graphics by MEIG Highlights
MEIG Highlights

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has joined an initiative that aims to improve global cooperation in advancing social justice, decent work and inclusive growth, the International Labour Organization (ILO) announced Thursday.

The Global Coalition for Social Justice seeks to reduce global inequalities, alleviate poverty and meet essential needs through the promotion of international labor standards and social dialogue.

The initiative also aims to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the Decent Work Agenda.

"We have a unique opportunity, to bend the arc of history in favor of social justice, for a world where everyone can fulfil their potential and enjoy the benefits of economic, environmental and social progress," ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo said.

The coalition has 100 partners to date, including governments, employers' and workers' organizations, international bodies, and financial institutions.

ILO said a collaborative approach will ensure that each partner's strengths and expertise are "maximized to effect real change, thereby amplifying the impact of their actions and relevance in addressing the needs identified."

Social justice aligns with the Philippines' major goals in the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028 and the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2023 to 2028, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma earlier said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

GLOBAL COALITION

ILO

INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION
