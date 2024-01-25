Quiboloy dares Risa, accusers: Sue me

MANILA, Philippines — Pastor Apollo Quiboloy yesterday dared Sen. Risa Hontiveros and other accusers to file charges in court amid the Senate probe into the alleged sex trafficking ring in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

“I challenge you. Now that they have detailed all of these salacious allegations against me and my person which they demonized, which they bedeviled and which made a monster out of me, let them go to court,” Quiboloy said.

During the hearing of the Senate committee on women, family relations and gender equality, Hontiveros presented two Ukrainian women, alias Sofia and Nina, and a Filipino woman alias Amanda, who all accused Quiboloy of forcing them to massage and give sexual services to him as an appointed “Son of God.”

“Help them file a case against me and I will welcome that and we will answer you in that proper forum of the court of the law. If you cannot do that, I once again repeat, you are all bogus witnesses. This is a bogus hearing and will not subject myself to any of your bogus hearing that you will do next time, if you cannot do that,” Quiboloy added.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, one of the counsels of Quiboloy, questioned the motive of Hontiveros for initiating the investigation.

“We’ve been saying that the Senate is not the police, it is not the prosecutor, it is not the National Bureau of Investigation, it is not an investigative body for crimes,” Topacio said.

“The investigation (of the Senate) should be in aid of legislation and what kind of legislation it wants to amend. What is happening is a trial by publicity,” he noted.

Topacio said Congress already amended the law on anti-violence against women and their children last year. – Sheila Crisostomo