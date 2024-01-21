^

Canada urged to reconsider travel advisory

Sheila Crisostomo, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Canada urged to reconsider travel advisory
This undated photo shows the Canadian flag.
BusinessWorld, File

MANILA, Philippines — Canada should reconsider its travel advisory for its nationals regarding security risks in some parts of Mindanao, as it is inaccurate and unfairly affects the entire region, Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said yesterday.

In a statement, Rodriguez said the region is “generally peaceful and many areas are economically progressive” already.

“We are appealing to the Canadian government, specially my good friend Ambassador David Hartman to reassess the peace and order and security situation in Mindanao and to rethink its travel advisory that affects the entire island,” he maintained.

Canada’s travel advisory came on the heels of the bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) last Dec. 3, which killed four people.

In its advisory, Canada asked its citizens to avoid trips to Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga peninsula, Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, as well as “non-essential” visits to Caraga and Davao region.

According to Rodriguez, the MSU bombing is an “isolated incident” and the authorities have already apprehended the suspects.

“As Canadian officials must have noticed, we have not had any serious cases of bombing or violence in Mindanao in recent years, even in areas that are traditionally known for armed conflict. So it’s not fair for any foreign government to impose a shotgun travel advisory on our island,” he added.

He said his home city of Cagayan de Oro, as well as Misamis Oriental, “and the rest of Northern Mindanao are very peaceful, and so are most of the regions affected by the travel advisory, which include Davao City and Zamboanga City.”

The lawmaker also asked concerned security and foreign affairs officials to meet with representatives of the Canadian government to enlighten them about the situation in Mindanao.

“The problem with a travel advisory is that all foreigners, foreign tourists and foreign investors, including non-nationals of the issuing foreign government, take note of it and take it seriously,” he added.

Rodriguez stressed that the advisory might impede the economic growth in the areas it identified.

“They are counterproductive. If we don’t have economic activities and development, the more problems we will have on peace and order,” he maintained.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., for his part, called the advisory unfair.

“I don’t agree because it will be unfair not only to the whole country but most especially to all agencies involved,” Acorda told reporters.

While Canada’s concern for its citizens is understandable, Acorda said it should be made known to Canadian travelers that peace and order situation in the Philippines has greatly improved.

He said the PNP and other law enforcement agencies are working hard to keep the country safe from lawless elements.

Acorda earlier said a survey from American analytics and advisory company Gallup ranked the Philippines third in the list of safest countries in Southeast Asia.

