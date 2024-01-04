LIST: Long weekends for 2024

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday reminded the public to plan ahead of the long weekends scheduled for 2024.

In October 2023, the president issued Proclamation 368, identifying regular holidays and the special non-working holidays for 2024.

Some of these holidays were moved around to extend rest days after or before the weekend.

In a January 1 post on social media, Marcos said that the public should plan their transactions and vacations during the long weekends for a "prosperous and productive year."

We’ve compiled a list of the long weekends for the year:

March

March 28, Thursday – Maundy Thursday (regular holiday)

March 29, Friday – Good Friday (regular holiday)

March 30, Saturday – Black Saturday (additional special non-working day)

March 31, Sunday – Easter Sunday

April

April 6-7, Saturday and Sunday

April 8, Monday (possible date for leave)

April 9, Tuesday – Araw ng Kagitingan (regular holiday)

August

August 21, Wednesday – Ninoy Aquino Day (special non-working day)

August 22, Thursday (possible date for leave)

August 23, Friday (possible date for leave)

August 24-25, Saturday and Sunday

August 26, Monday – National Heroes Day (regular holiday)

November

November 1, Friday – All Saints’ Day (special non-working day)

November 2, Saturday — All Souls’ Day (additional special non-working day)

November 3, Sunday

December