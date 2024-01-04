^

LIST: Long weekends for 2024

Philstar.com
January 4, 2024 | 12:59pm
LIST: Long weekends for 2024
This September 2020 file photo shows tourists visiting Boracay island in Malay, Aklan.
Malay Municipal Tourism Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday reminded the public to plan ahead of the long weekends scheduled for 2024.

In October 2023, the president issued Proclamation 368, identifying regular holidays and the special non-working holidays for 2024.

Some of these holidays were moved around to extend rest days after or before the weekend.

In a January 1 post on social media, Marcos said  that the public should plan their transactions and vacations during the long weekends for a "prosperous and productive year."

We’ve compiled a list of the long weekends for the year:

March

  • March 28, Thursday – Maundy Thursday (regular holiday)
  • March 29, Friday – Good Friday (regular holiday)
  • March 30, Saturday – Black Saturday (additional special non-working day) 
  • March 31, Sunday – Easter Sunday 

April 

  • April 6-7, Saturday and Sunday
  • April 8, Monday (possible date for leave)
  • April 9, Tuesday – Araw ng Kagitingan (regular holiday)

August

  • August 21, Wednesday – Ninoy Aquino Day (special non-working day)
  • August 22, Thursday (possible date for leave)
  • August 23, Friday (possible date for leave)
  • August 24-25, Saturday and Sunday
  • August 26, Monday – National Heroes Day (regular holiday) 

November 

  • November 1, Friday – All Saints’ Day (special non-working day)
  • November 2, Saturday — All Souls’ Day (additional special non-working day)
  • November 3, Sunday

December

  • December 21, Saturday
  • December 22, Sunday
  • December 23, Monday (possible date for leave)
  • December 24, Tuesday – Christmas Eve (additional special non-working day)
  • December 25, Wednesday — Christmas Day (regular holiday)
  • December 28, Saturday
  • December 29, Sunday
  • December 30, Monday — Rizal Day (regular holiday)
  • December 31, Sunday — Last Day of the Year (special non-working day) 

