^

Headlines

Quezon province imposes mandatory masking

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 30, 2023 | 11:00am
Quezon province imposes mandatory masking
Province-bound commuters flock to a bus terminal at EDSA Cubao in Quezon City on December 19, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Citing an increase in COVID-19 and other influenza-like illnesses, the provincial government of Quezon yesterday imposed mandatory wearing of face masks.

The policy is contained in Executive Order DHT-60, signed by Gov. Angelina Tan.

Tan, who is a medical doctor, said she issued the order to prevent COVID-19 cases, as well as other flu-like illnesses in the province, from increasing.

“Mandatory wearing of face masks shall continue for indoor settings and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained,” Tan said.

Among these are public spaces, hospitals and clinics.

She said people with flu-like symptoms such as cough, colds, sore throat and fever must isolate themselves from the rest of the population.

Meanwhile, the testing of suspected cases with mild symptoms shall be optional.

Tan did not say up to when the mandatory face mask rule will last.

vuukle comment

COVID-19
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Gaps in policies on children-targeted marketing turn TikTok into a virtual candy store&nbsp;&nbsp;

Gaps in policies on children-targeted marketing turn TikTok into a virtual candy store  

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
 Zero restrictions on children-targeted marketing of unhealthy food items give brands free rein to advertise snacks high...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
PAGASA: Enough water in Angat even with El Ni&ntilde;o

PAGASA: Enough water in Angat even with El Niño

By Romina Cabrera | 3 days ago
The water level at Angat Dam is enough to last through the dry season amid the ongoing El Niño, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO sets aggressive crackdown vs unregistered vehicles

LTO sets aggressive crackdown vs unregistered vehicles

By Romina Cabrera | 3 hours ago
The strict crackdown on unregistered vehicles will resume next week following the New Year break, the Land Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
January 2 not a holiday &ndash; Palace

January 2 not a holiday – Palace

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
The second day of the year is not a holiday, according to Malacañang.
Headlines
fbtw
Retail price of chicken up by P20 per kilo

Retail price of chicken up by P20 per kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The retail price of chicken has increased by P20 per kilo days before the New Year’s celebration, reaching P210 per...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World population to hit 8 billion in 2024

World population to hit 8 billion in 2024

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year’s Day it will stand at more than eight...
Headlines
fbtw
MBFI&rsquo;s Helping Hands celebrates season of giving

MBFI’s Helping Hands celebrates season of giving

12 hours ago
The season of sharing and giving is not just about seeding generosity but also giving hope and love to the needy.
Headlines
fbtw
Rice farmers get cash aid from excess tariffs

Rice farmers get cash aid from excess tariffs

By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has started distributing nearly P12 billion in cash aid to 2.38 million rice farmers –...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;One-time&rsquo; cash aid available for drivers affected by modernization &mdash; DSWD&nbsp;

‘One-time’ cash aid available for drivers affected by modernization — DSWD 

19 hours ago
DSWD Program Management Bureau (PMB) Director Miramel Laxa said that jeepney drivers whose livelihoods will be affected by...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with