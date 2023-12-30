Quezon province imposes mandatory masking

Province-bound commuters flock to a bus terminal at EDSA Cubao in Quezon City on December 19, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Citing an increase in COVID-19 and other influenza-like illnesses, the provincial government of Quezon yesterday imposed mandatory wearing of face masks.

The policy is contained in Executive Order DHT-60, signed by Gov. Angelina Tan.

Tan, who is a medical doctor, said she issued the order to prevent COVID-19 cases, as well as other flu-like illnesses in the province, from increasing.

“Mandatory wearing of face masks shall continue for indoor settings and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained,” Tan said.

Among these are public spaces, hospitals and clinics.

She said people with flu-like symptoms such as cough, colds, sore throat and fever must isolate themselves from the rest of the population.

Meanwhile, the testing of suspected cases with mild symptoms shall be optional.

Tan did not say up to when the mandatory face mask rule will last.