Woman loses hearing ability after ‘kwitis’ exposure

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 5:21pm
Woman loses hearing ability after â��kwitisâ�� exposure
Fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) logged its first case of hearing loss due to firecracker exposure as firework-related incidents (FWRI) continued to rise two days before the New Year’s Eve celebration.

According to the health department, a 23-year-old woman from Central Luzon experienced hearing loss after a “passive exposure” to sky rockets, popularly known as kwitis.

Kwitis, known for its distinctive whistle sound when launched into the air, is a firecracker that looks like a thin rocket.

It is often launched by individuals by hand or in a hanging rack after its fuse is lit.

The DOH on Friday recommended  the public to watch fireworks displays “from a safe distance” to prevent possible injuries.

“If you cannot avoid exposure to fireworks and their loud sounds, use hearing protection like earplugs or earmuffs,” it said in a statement.

As of 5:59 a.m. on Friday, the DOH recorded a total of 96 FWRI, with still three out of ten cases coming from the National Capital Region (NCR).

NCR is followed by Central Luzon with 12 cases; Ilocos Region with 12 cases; Soccsksargen with six; Bicol Region with five cases and Western Visayas with five cases.

Among the eight newly-logged cases of FWRI, the DOH said that the victims are in the age range of 5 to 49 years old. All incidents happened at home and on the streets, while six cases involved illegal fireworks.

FIRECRACKER RELATED INJURIES

KWITIS

NEW YEAR

NEW YEAR'S EVE
