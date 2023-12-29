SSS extends contribution deadline to December 29

Individuals queue for their respective transactions at the Social Security System (SSS) branch in Marikina City on May 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Social Security System (SSS) said on Friday that it has extended the deadline for employers to remit workers’ contributions to December 29.

In an online advisory, the SSS said that employers can remit their employees' contributions until today (Friday).

“Business employers can still pay their workers’ contributions for September and October 2023 on or before December 29, 2023. However, contribution payments for November 2023 and onwards will have to follow the regular payment deadline of every last day of the following month,” the SSS said.

Meanwhile, household employers have until December 29, 2023 to remit their workers’ contributions for July to September 2023, while contribution payments for October 2023 and onwards will follow the usual payment deadline of every last day of the month following the applicable month or quarter.

The SSS has also moved the deadline for submitting sickness notifications for home confinement.

Employers are also given until today to submit sickness notifications covering October 20 to Dec. 19, 2023, until December 29.