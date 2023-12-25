^

Headlines

Marcos orders identification of services that can be devolved to LGUs

Philstar.com
December 25, 2023 | 5:13pm
Marcos orders identification of services that can be devolved to LGUs
The high court rejected the petition filed by Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas to retroactively apply the increase in IRA funds for the past 26 years or since the Local Government Code was implemented in 1992.
File

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered national government agencies to list the functions and services under its mandate that should be devolved to local government units.

As part of the government’s devolution transition plan, Marcos cited the need to define the primary services and functions that should be turned over to LGUs before coming up with the schedule of implementation, which will also be based on each LGU’s capacity.

“Should the LGUs lack the funds to implement the functions and services, the National Government should have a program to assist them,” Marcos said, according to the Presidential Communications Office release.

PCO reported that Marcos also ordered the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to come up with a list of basic functions and services that the LGUs should be performing based on their Devolution Transition Plans.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has also been ordered to conduct a “sensitivity analysis” to determine the economic benefits that can be gained from the government’s investments, “which include the functions and services to be performed by the LGUs.”

Marcos’ economic managers have also been tasked to “recommend ways to better implement a phased-in devolution, including its timeline based on LGU capacity.”

The DILG is set to submit the list by January, while NEDA will submit its report in February.

In 2021, Former President Rodrigo Duterte issued Executive Order 138, which implemented the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling on the Mandanas-Garcia case and affirmed that LGUs should have greater fiscal autonomy. This formed the basis of the LGU devolution plan, which passes on certain functions of the executive branch to LGUs. 

In the Mandanas-Garcia case, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of local government units, stating that they are entitled to a "just share" of the national taxes collected. The decision specifically clarified that the base for computing the just share of LGUs should include not only the internal revenue taxes but also all other national taxes.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in August that EO 138 may remain suspended until 2024 due to an ongoing review of the order, according to a BusinessMirror report. — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

DILG

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

LGU

NEDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Be angels to the less than merry&rsquo;

‘Be angels to the less than merry’

By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
Be angels to others who would not be having a merry Christmas this year, Manila Cathedral rector Monsignor Rolando dela Cruz...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP ready for multi-nation patrols, exercises in West Philippine Sea

AFP ready for multi-nation patrols, exercises in West Philippine Sea

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines is preparing for more joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea with the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte thanks OFWs, frontliners in Christmas message

Sara Duterte thanks OFWs, frontliners in Christmas message

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
In separate video messages, Duterte wished a joyous celebration for OFWs and frontliners, including military and police personnel,...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 now in Philippines

COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 now in Philippines

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
The new COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 that has been classified as a “variant of interest” is now in the country, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Amihan, easterlies to bring rains on Christmas Day

Amihan, easterlies to bring rains on Christmas Day

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Fair weather is expected in most of Luzon while parts of Visayas and Mindanao may experience rain showers on Christmas Day,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Industry group wants SRP on pork

Industry group wants SRP on pork

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
A lawmaker and pork industry group official yesterday pushed for the implementation of a suggested retail price (SRP) on pork...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: Serve as lanterns of light to others

President Marcos: Serve as lanterns of light to others

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
President Marcos urged Filipinos to be grateful for blessings and serve as a lantern that brings joy to others.
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: Supreme Court rulings make headlines in 2023

Yearender: Supreme Court rulings make headlines in 2023

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
As 2023 came to a close, the Supreme Court saw an improvement in the number of cases it resolved, with the help of recent...
Headlines
fbtw
More fireworks-related injuries

More fireworks-related injuries

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Fireworks-related injuries nationwide have jumped to 12 as the New Year celebrations approach, the Department of Health reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with