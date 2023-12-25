Roxas Boulevard-EDSA Flyover Northbound closed on December 26 to 30

MANILA, Philippines — The Roxas Boulevard-EDSA Flyover Northbound will be inaccessible to motorists from December 26 to December 30 to allow repairs, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced on Saturday.

In an advisory, the DPWH-South Manila District Engineering Office (DPWH-SMDEO) said that the four-day repair work will start on Tuesday.

“Roxas Boulevard-EDSA Flyover (Northbound) to be closed for rehabilitation/construction,” DPWH-SMDEO said in a statement on December 23.

DPWH-SMDEO said that it will install the two remaining expansion joints on the Roxas Boulevard EDSA Flyover to address the damaged sections in the northbound lanes.

The DPWH-SMEDEO also advised motorists heading northbound to expect traffic delays and consider using different routes.

“Motorists heading northbound are advised of traffic slowdown, and to take alternate route at the EDSA Flyover service road, since the affected area is temporarily closed,” the DWPH-SMDEO said in a statement.