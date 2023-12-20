Speaker: Being PM via Cha-cha not a priority

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday defended himself against Sen. Imee Marcos’ insinuations that he is pushing for Charter change (Cha-cha) even if there are many problems besetting the country because he wants to be prime minister.

“We’re OK, but that’s her own opinion, and (being the PM) is not among the priority measures of the House. But she’s entitled to her own opinion, whether it is right or wrong,” Romualdez said in an interview on radio station dzRH.

The leader of the House of Representatives, who is a maternal first cousin of the senator and President Marcos, cited the case of the Maharlika Investment Fund which she vehemently opposed, but was nonetheless passed by Imee’s colleagues at the Senate.

“Just like in the Maharlika Fund, our sovereign wealth fund, it was passed. She’s only one vote and she’s entitled to her opinion, and we respect that,” Romualdez told veteran broadcasters Anthony Taberna and Gerry Baja in their daily program “Dos por Dos.”

“(Prime ministership) is not the thrust or the priority of our initiatives,” Romualdez reiterated, downplaying insinuations that he and Imee are having animosities.

“We see each other. In fact, we just saw each other in the Christmas party of the US embassy, and I greeted her. We’re OK. We’re cousins and I respect her, not just as a senator but being an older cousin,” the Speaker added.

This developed as Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman, president of the Liberal Party, opposed in general moves to amend the 1987 Constitution, most particularly on Sen. Robinhood Padilla’s proposal to extend the term limits for all elected officials.

“The extension of term limits of elected executive and legislative officials must never be an agenda of Charter change as this issue has been popularly rejected time and again in surveys, as it is not justified and derogates the people’s fixed and regular exercise of electoral mandate,” Lagman said.

“We must not compromise or forfeit the Filipino’s patrimony by liberalizing the foreign equity and ownership of sensitive corporations and enterprises at the expense of Filipino controlling capital and management,” he added.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) does not include the amendment of nationalistic constitutional provisions as an imperative inducement for the entry of foreign direct investments, according to the Bicolano lawmaker.

“The following major determinants for foreign investment are listed by the OECD: (a) ease of doing business; (b) elimination or significant reduction of official corruption; (c) predictability of government policies; (d) adequate and enabling infrastructure; (e) faster and reliable internet speed and (f) cheaper cost of power,” he said.