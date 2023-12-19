^

Headlines

Tagle identity stolen, used to sell aircons

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
December 19, 2023 | 12:00am
Tagle identity stolen, used to sell aircons
Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle speaks at the International Eucharistic Congress in Cebu City on Jan. 28, 2016.
RTVMalacañang

MANILA, Philippines — Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle on Sunday said his identity has been “stolen” and is being used in marketing gimmickry to sell tea, portable air-conditioning units and even medication for rheumatism.

In his homily during the Gaudete Sunday of the Simbang Gabi (Dawn Mass) for the Filipino community at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Dec. 17, the 66-year-old cardinal disclosed that his identity has been repeatedly stolen.

“My name has been used to sell medication for rheumatism, to sell portable AC and even fans… to sell milk, tea… What I can tell you is that it is not I, and whoever is taking other people’s identity, I pity you,” Tagle, who is the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, said.

“You have your own name and you have your own mission. Why don’t you stand up (for yourself). Why do you have to live using fake identity and fake news?” he added.

Tagle also said that Catholics should live and be happy in being truthful to themselves, urging them to live like Jesus Christ, who does not steal the light from other people.

The prelate encouraged them to rejoice in the Lord and urged churchgoers to bear witness before the world to the Gospel both in word and in deed.

“In order for us to be happy and become witnesses of Jesus, we should always pray. Do not cut your relations with the Lord. If we do not have a relationship with the Lord, then we cannot become witnesses,” Tagle said.

vuukle comment

AIR-CONDITIONING

MEDICATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Public pushback vs Sara&rsquo;s confidential funds kept it out of 2024 budget &mdash; Senate finance panel chair

Public pushback vs Sara’s confidential funds kept it out of 2024 budget — Senate finance panel chair

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
Public sentiment against the confidential and intelligence funds under Vice President Sara Duterte influenced the decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up due to Kabayan

Signal No. 1 up due to Kabayan

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The low-pressure area spotted east of Surigao del Sur has developed into Tropical Depression Kabayan, the 11th cyclone to...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Depression Kabayan poised for landfall over Mindanao &mdash; PAGASA

Tropical Depression Kabayan poised for landfall over Mindanao — PAGASA

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Tropical Depression Kabayan, the country's 11th tropical cyclone, may make landfall over Mindanao Sunday evening or early...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 in effect in Visayas, Mindanao due to Tropical Depression Kabayan

Signal No. 1 in effect in Visayas, Mindanao due to Tropical Depression Kabayan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday morning placed several areas in Visayas and Mindanao under Signal Number 1 due to Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Kabayan

LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Kabayan

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kabayan".
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
South expressways see more traffic

South expressways see more traffic

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Expressways south of Greater Manila are expected to have a double-digit traffic volume increase during the holiday season,...
Headlines
fbtw

President Marcos on 2024 budget: Secret fund issue already settled

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
As he prepares to sign the P5.768-trillion budget program tomorrow, President Marcos yesterday declared as a “settled issue” the controversy over the aborted inclusion of P650-million confidential funds...
Headlines
fbtw
Legarda commends Belmonte&rsquo;s&nbsp;Murang Bigas

Legarda commends Belmonte’s Murang Bigas

1 hour ago
Sen. Loren Legarda thanked Quezon City District 2 Councilor Mikey Belmonte for the Murang Bigas Handog Pangkabuhayan program,...
Headlines
fbtw
Ronaldo Valdez, 76

Ronaldo Valdez, 76

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
The show business industry mourned the passing of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez on Sunday. He was 76.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with