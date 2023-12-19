Tagle identity stolen, used to sell aircons

MANILA, Philippines — Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle on Sunday said his identity has been “stolen” and is being used in marketing gimmickry to sell tea, portable air-conditioning units and even medication for rheumatism.

In his homily during the Gaudete Sunday of the Simbang Gabi (Dawn Mass) for the Filipino community at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Dec. 17, the 66-year-old cardinal disclosed that his identity has been repeatedly stolen.

“My name has been used to sell medication for rheumatism, to sell portable AC and even fans… to sell milk, tea… What I can tell you is that it is not I, and whoever is taking other people’s identity, I pity you,” Tagle, who is the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, said.

“You have your own name and you have your own mission. Why don’t you stand up (for yourself). Why do you have to live using fake identity and fake news?” he added.

Tagle also said that Catholics should live and be happy in being truthful to themselves, urging them to live like Jesus Christ, who does not steal the light from other people.

The prelate encouraged them to rejoice in the Lord and urged churchgoers to bear witness before the world to the Gospel both in word and in deed.

“In order for us to be happy and become witnesses of Jesus, we should always pray. Do not cut your relations with the Lord. If we do not have a relationship with the Lord, then we cannot become witnesses,” Tagle said.