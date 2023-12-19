^

Legarda commends Belmonte’s Murang Bigas

The Philippine Star
December 19, 2023 | 12:00am
Legarda commends Belmonteâ��sÂ Murang Bigas
Sen. Loren Legarda joins Quezon City District 2 Councilor Mikey Belmonte (top photo) at a stall of the Murang Bigas Handog Pangkabuhayan program, which provided residents with P20,000 worth of affordable rice for their startup business. Lower photo shows Legarda and Belmonte with Barangay Bagong Silangan chairman Willy Cara, DOLE-NCR Quezon City Field Office director Martin Jequinto, Barangay Payatas chairman Rascal Doctor, kagawad Fe Guarin and other District 2 barangay officials in distributing rice packages to DOLE-Kabuhayan beneficiaries in Payatas.
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Loren Legarda thanked Quezon City District 2 Councilor Mikey Belmonte for the Murang Bigas Handog Pangkabuhayan program, which provided residents with P20,000 worth of affordable rice for their startup business.

Legarda also urged beneficiaries to sustain their businesses in five barangays.

“Around 50 residents will benefit from the P1 million to be distributed to five villages. In 2024, I will also give P5 million,” she said in Filipino.

The Murang Bigas Handog Pangkabuhayan program is part of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program.

Legarda said she was pleased to distribute rice packages to DOLE-Kabuhayan beneficiaries, noting that 50 individuals received 13 sacks of rice each.

