Legarda commends Belmonte’s Murang Bigas
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Loren Legarda thanked Quezon City District 2 Councilor Mikey Belmonte for the Murang Bigas Handog Pangkabuhayan program, which provided residents with P20,000 worth of affordable rice for their startup business.
Legarda also urged beneficiaries to sustain their businesses in five barangays.
“Around 50 residents will benefit from the P1 million to be distributed to five villages. In 2024, I will also give P5 million,” she said in Filipino.
The Murang Bigas Handog Pangkabuhayan program is part of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program.
Legarda said she was pleased to distribute rice packages to DOLE-Kabuhayan beneficiaries, noting that 50 individuals received 13 sacks of rice each.
