‘Kabayan’ makes landfall in Davao Oriental, weakens into tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Kabayan, which made landfall in Davao Oriental, has weakened into a tropical depression, the country’s weather bureau said Monday.

Kabayan, the country’s 11th cyclone this year, made landfall over Manay town at around 9:30 a.m.

The tropical depression was last spotted in the vicinity of Caraga, Davao Oriental, with peak winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. It was moving almost stationary.

PAGASA placed the following areas under Signal No. 1:

Southern portion of Palawan (Sofronio Española, Brooke's Point, Bataraza, Balabac, Rizal, Quezon, Narra) including Cagayancillo Islands

Southern Leyte

Leyte

Southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao)

Southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes)

Cebu including Camotes Islands

Bantayan Islands

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Davao de Oro

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Manay, Caraga, Tarragona, Lupon, Banaybanay, Boston, Cateel)

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Northern portion of Cotabato (Arakan, Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada, President Roxas, Kabacan, Matalam, Antipas, Magpet, Libungan, Pigkawayan)

Northern portion of Maguindanao (Buldon, Barira, Matanog, Parang, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura)

Western and central portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Mutia, Piñan, Dapitan City, Sibutad, La Libertad, Rizal, Siocon, Baliguian, Gutalac, Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan)

Western and central portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Midsalip, Labangan, Tukuran, Aurora, Sominot, Ramon Magsaysay, Tambulig, Dumingag, Mahayag, Josefina, Molave, Vincenzo A. Sagun, Guipos, Dimataling, Dumalinao, Lakewood, Dinas, San Pablo, Tigbao, Tabina, Kumalarang, Lapuyan, Pitogo, Margosatubig, San Miguel, Bayog, Pagadian City)

Zamboanga Sibugay

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of these areas.

Over 6,000 displaced

According to PAGASA, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental are expected to receive an accumulated rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters today.

Meanwhile, Central Visayas, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Zamboanga del Norte, Northern Mindanao, Davao City, Cotabato, Lanao del Sur, the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar, and the rest of Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte will have an accumulated rainfall ranging between 50 and 100 millimeters.

The shear line, a weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge, may also bring heavy rain to the eastern portion of southern Luzon.

The surge of northeast monsoon or amihan will also bring gusty conditions to most of Luzon and Visayas that are not under any wind signal for the next two days.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday that around 6,723 people have been displaced due to the effects of Kabayan and the shear line. Around 11,729 people from Northern Mindanao and CARAGA were pre-emptively evacuated.

Another landfall

According to PAGASA, Kabayan will cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao and emerge over the Sulu Sea between this afternoon and evening.

The cyclone is forecast to further weaken due to frictional effects associated with landfall. Weather forecasters are not ruling out the possibility of Kabayan being downgraded into a low pressure area while over land or after emerging over the sea.

“Although in such a case, re-development may still occur over the Sulu Sea,” PAGASA said.

Kabayan will then traverse the Sulu Sea south of Cagayancillo Islands. It is forecast to make another landfall over central or southern Palawan as a tropical depression by Tuesday morning or afternoon, then emerge over the West Philippine Sea shortly thereafter.

Kabayan may come close or pass over the Kalayaan Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Forecast position