Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 18 due to 'Kabayan'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 18, 2023 | 9:55am
This Dec. 18, 2023 photo shows the gloomy weather in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur due to Tropical Storm Kabayan.
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units in Visayas and Mindanao have suspended classes on Monday, December 18, due to Tropical Storm Kabayan (International name: Jelawat).

In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA reported that the tropical storm is carrying maximum winds of 65 kilometer per hour near its center, with gusts reaching up to 80 kph.

PAGASA also placed six areas in Mindanao under Tropical Cyelone Wind Signal No. 2.

People living in areas under Signal No. 2 may encounter slight to moderate effects from strong winds.

In view of this, the LGU of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has announced work suspension in government and private offices.

Here's the running list of class suspensions for Monday:

Visayas

(All levels)

  • Bohol - Public and private
  • Negros Oriental - Public and private
  • Siquijor-  Public and private

Mindanao

(All levels)

  • Dinagat Islands - Public and private
  • Surigao del Norte - Public and Private

