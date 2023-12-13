^

Headlines

Philippines drops foreign ownership case against Ressa

Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 5:53pm
Philippines drops foreign ownership case against Ressa
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa (C) leaves her office after she was arrested in Manila on February 13, 2019. Ressa, who has repeatedly clashed with President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in her Manila office on February 13 in what rights advocates called an act of "persecution".
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — A foreign ownership case against Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa has been dropped, her media outlet said Wednesday, but the journalist still faces the threat of imprisonment on other charges.

Ressa, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, has been fighting multiple charges filed during former president Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

A vocal critic of Duterte and his deadly drug war, Ressa has long maintained that the charges against her and Rappler, the news website she co-founded in 2012, were politically motivated.

Ressa, 60, was acquitted on five government charges of tax evasion earlier this year. 

The Department of Justice has now dropped a charge alleging Ressa illegally put Rappler under foreign control through the 2015 sale of foreign depositary receipts to US investment firm Omidyar Network, her lawyers Amal Clooney and Caoilfhionn Gallagher said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Rappler confirmed the department's decision on Wednesday.

"Again, facts win. Truth wins. Justice wins. We will continue to hold the line," Ressa said in the statement.

Under the Philippine constitution, only Filipino citizens or entities controlled by citizens can invest in the media. 

Ressa has argued that the Omidyar investment did not transfer ownership of the news outfit, nor did Omidyar exercise control.

The offence carried a maximum penalty of 21 years in jail under the country's Securities Regulation Code, Clooney and Gallagher said. 

A spokesman for the justice department did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment, while court officials declined to discuss the case and the city prosecutor was unavailable.

Ressa's lawyers said she still faced the prospect of a maximum 15-year jail sentence if convicted in a separate case stemming from the Omidyar investment.

Ressa and a former colleague are appealing a cyber libel conviction that carries a nearly seven-year jail sentence.

Rappler, meanwhile, is challenging a Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission order to close for allegedly violating a ban on foreign ownership in media.

vuukle comment

MARIA RESSA

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawmaker: China conducting &lsquo;creeping invasion&rsquo; of Philippines

Lawmaker: China conducting ‘creeping invasion’ of Philippines

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
China is involved in a “creeping invasion” of the Philippines through massive real estate acquisition using laundered...
Headlines
fbtw
Mass in West Philippine Sea: Pray for peace, pray for sovereignty

Mass in West Philippine Sea: Pray for peace, pray for sovereignty

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Even while in prayer, the sight of two Chinese warships and a coast guard vessel seemingly bearing on them was too much to...
Headlines
fbtw
Indian warship arrives in Manila for port visit

Indian warship arrives in Manila for port visit

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Indian Navy’s Kamorta class anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kadmatt will have a two-day visit in Manila as a part...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US vow closer coordination amid worsening China acts

Philippines, US vow closer coordination amid worsening China acts

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
With China becoming bolder in harassing Filipinos and committing illegal activities in Philippine territorial waters, top...
Headlines
fbtw
Boosting West Philippine Sea defense part of ratified budget &ndash; Migz

Boosting West Philippine Sea defense part of ratified budget – Migz

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
True to his earlier promise, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri yesterday announced that the Senate ratified...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit

LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai is seen as a critical moment for global climate action.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines records fewer storms, faces worst drought in decades

Philippines records fewer storms, faces worst drought in decades

11 hours ago
The Philippines has so far endured fewer storms in 2023 than in any of the past 25 years and now faces potentially...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace declares December 26 a special non-working day

Palace declares December 26 a special non-working day

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
Proclamation No. 425 states that a longer weekend will “encourage families to get together” and “promote...
Headlines
fbtw
65 provinces face El Ni&ntilde;o drought

65 provinces face El Niño drought

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Around 65 provinces in the country are likely to be hit by severe drought by the first half of 2024, government officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with