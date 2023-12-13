Maynilad, Manila Water basic charge hike gets nod from MWSS

MANILA, Philippines — Water regulator Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System approved the basic rate hike of water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water for January 2024.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, MWSS chief regulator Patrick Ty attributed the increase of charges to the need of concessionaires to cover costs for diverse projects aimed at securing ample water supply in anticipation of the moderate to extreme El Niño phenomenon next year.

Manila Water, which covers the east zone of 25 cities and municipalities in Metro Manila and Rizal, will have an increase in its charges by P6.41 per cubic meter.

This means that regular customers who consume 10 cubic meters per month will have a charge of P34.13, while 20 and 30 cubic meters will have a charge of P76.68 and P154.55 per month, respectively.

For low-income lifelines who consume 10 cubic meters or less, the adjustment will be P2.96 per month.

For Maynilad, meanwhile, the concessionaire which covers the west zone including cities in Metro Manila and some cities in Cavite, will have a price hike of P7.87 per cubic meter.

This means that regular customers who consume 10 cubic meters per month will have a charge of P26.21, while 20 and 30 cubic meters will have a charge of P100.67 and P205.87 per month respectively.

For low-income lifelines who consume 10 cubic meters or less, the adjustment will be P4.74 per month.

Despite the increase, Ty assured that the adjustments will be bearable for the consumers.

“We feel that this is a necessary burden…because what’s more important is to ensure that the proper service is given to the consumers,” Ty said

The MWSS approved increased rates for the two concessionaires last year, with the adjustments spread out over five years from 2023 to 2027.