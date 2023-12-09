^

President Marcos calls on JSCC to digitize services, decongest jails

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
December 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Inmates at the Manila City Jail who completed their sentences gather together before their release yesterday. The jail’s Project Lino – or Layang Inaasam sa Napapanahong Okasyon – aims to bring Christmas cheer to 141 inmates through their release based on good conduct.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos on Wednesday called on the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) to streamline and digitize its frontline and back-end services to decongest jails nationwide.

In his speech delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin during the National Jail Decongestion Summit held on Dec. 6 and 7, Marcos pointed out that utilizing technology could increase productivity and minimize delays in legal procedures, which could be key to easing jail overcrowding.

“By embracing technology and innovative practices, we can enhance our efficiency, reduce delays and ensure swift and fair legal proceedings,” Marcos said in his speech.

He likewise expressed confidence the summit would “pave the way for better policies and initiatives that will address the root cause of jail congestion.”

“This gathering is most welcome as it demonstrates the commitment of the entire government to expedite the processing of criminal cases and alleviate the chronic problem of jail congestion,” he added.

Marcos, who tested positive for COVID-19, was unable to attend the summit organized by the JSSC – which is composed of the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior and Local Government – in an effort to address prison overcrowding.

Speaking for the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said he is hopeful that the new reforms crafted during the summit will address the “inhumane” jail conditions in the country.

“Today we take a significant step together towards correcting this – towards ensuring better jail management, the humane safekeeping of PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) and the speedy delivery of responsive justice, especially for those whose lives and liberty depend upon it,” Gesmundo said.

He vowed that the summit will go beyond talk and discussion, stressing that the JSCC is already starting to lay down its plans of action.

Meanwhile, as part of the lawmaking body, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said the House of Representatives “is ready to consider and will seriously study” proposals that would alleviate jail congestion.

Among these are reviewing the Revised Penal Code and creating a unified penology system under one dedicated department.

For his part, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the Senate remains committed “to support the courts” to establish a more efficient criminal justice system that “honors the needs of our victims while offering offenders a road toward restorative justice.”

In a report released by the JSCC, 70 percent of prisons under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology are overcrowded by 386 percent.

In a separate report, the Bureau of Corrections revealed that its prisons are overcrowded by at least 323 percent.

