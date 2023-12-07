^

Accomplice in Percy Lapid murder case gets 2-8 years in prison

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 7, 2023 | 7:09pm
Family members grieve the loss of journalist Percival Mabasa at their home in Las Pinas, suburban Manila on October 4, 2022. Mabasa, a Philippine radio broadcaster was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.
MANILA, Philippines — The aide of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag, Denver Mayores, received a two to eight-year prison term for his role in broadcaster Percy Lapid's murder, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday.

In a statement by the Justice department, a Las Piñas court convicted Mayores, a person deprived of liberty (PDL), after he pleaded guilty for being an accessory to the crime and a co-conspirator with Bantag in the Lapid slaying.

“The conviction of Mayores, who initially faced a murder complaint as a principal by indispensable cooperation, underscores the complex web of involvement in Lapid’s assassination,” the DOJ said

The court's decision was first posted by Lapid’s brother, Roy Mabasa, on X (formerly Twitter).

“Las Piñas RTC Judge Harold Huliganga sentenced inmate Denver Mayores to two-eight years imprisonment for being an accessory to the killing of broadcaster  @lapidfire  on Oct. 3, 2022. Mayores conspired with Bantag and Zulueta (former BuCor deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta) into committing the murder of Lapid. #JusticeForPercyLapid,” Mabasa said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 4.

Lapid, a radio broadcaster whose real name is Percival Mabasa, was gunned down inside his vehicle at the gate of BF Resort Village in Talon Dos, Las Piñas on October 3.

He is known to be a critic of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte. 

Ex-BuCor chief Bantag was pointed by the Philippine National Police to be the mastermind behind the killing which he denied. 

Joel Escorial, the suspected gunman in the Lapid murder case, has petitioned the court for a reduced sentence and a transfer to Abuyog Penitentiary in Leyte before entering a guilty plea. The DOJ is currently considering his request.

“DOJ prosecutors are currently evaluating the potential impact of reducing Escorial's charges from murder to homicide,” the Justice department said.

Escorial's case in Las Piñas court is scheduled for promulgation in February 2024.

The Justice Department said that this development follows the sentencing of three more leaders from the Bilibid gang, namely Aldrin Galicia, Alvin Labra and Alfie Penaredonda

On June 23, they also pleaded guilty to being accessories in the Lapid murder case.

The three were reportedly involved in the scheme leading to the death of Jun Villamor, a prisoner alleged to have instructed the shooter responsible for Lapid's assassination.

In a ruling last May, the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the murder and administrative charges filed by Bantag against Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla, BuCor officer-in-charge Gregorio Catapang Jr., and multiple inmates of the New Bilibid Prison linked to the killing of Lapid.

