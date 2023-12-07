SMNI hosts go on hunger strike to protest House detention

MANILA, Philippines — SMNI anchors Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz announced on Wednesday that they have initiated a hunger strike to protest their current detention at the House of Representatives.

“I am joining Ka Eric in a hunger strike to protest yesterday’s travesty that was a direct offshoot of the infiltration of the CPP-NPA-NDF inside Congress and to also hold those in power accountable to the Filipino people,” Badoy said in a statement posted on Facebook by SMNI’s lawyer Mark Tolentino.

Both Badoy and Celiz remain under medical supervision, according to House Secretary Reginald Velasco.

The House legislative franchises panel cited the two SMNI anchors in contempt during a hearing into possible franchise violations by the television network, which has been accused of airing disinformation against House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Lawmakers moved to cite Celiz in contempt after he refused to disclose the identity of his source on Romualdez’ supposed P1.8 billion travel expenses — an allegation that he and Badoy relayed on their show “Laban Kasama Ang Bayan" on SMNI.

Meanwhile, Badoy was cited in contempt for flip-flopping on the information she provided the panel regarding the network’s advertisements.

After apologizing for making the allegation against Romualdez, Celiz has asked to take back his apology from the record because he supposedly issued it without legal counsel.

Badoy and Celiz may spend the holidays in detention as the House is set to go on break from December 16 to January 21, leaving the lower chamber just three days to approve the committee report on their inquiry into SMNI. Without the adoption of the committee report, Badoy and Celiz cannot be released.

Facebook and Twitter accounts bearing the “Laban Kasama Ang Bayan” name have also called on the public to “join” Badoy and Celiz’ “nightly hunger strike.”