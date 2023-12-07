^

Headlines

SMNI hosts go on hunger strike to protest House detention

Philstar.com
December 7, 2023 | 5:15pm
SMNI hosts go on hunger strike to protest House detention
Kuha kina dating NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy (kaliwa) at Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz (kanan)
Video grab mula sa Facebook page ng SMNI News

MANILA, Philippines — SMNI anchors Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz announced on Wednesday that they have initiated a hunger strike to protest their current detention at the House of Representatives.

“I am joining Ka Eric in a hunger strike to protest yesterday’s travesty that was a direct offshoot of the infiltration of the CPP-NPA-NDF inside Congress and to also hold those in power accountable to the Filipino people,” Badoy said in a statement posted on Facebook by SMNI’s lawyer Mark Tolentino.

Both Badoy and Celiz remain under medical supervision, according to House Secretary Reginald Velasco.

The House legislative franchises panel cited the two SMNI anchors in contempt during a hearing into possible franchise violations by the television network, which has been accused of airing disinformation against House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Lawmakers moved to cite Celiz in contempt after he refused to disclose the identity of his source on Romualdez’ supposed P1.8 billion travel expenses — an allegation that he and Badoy relayed on their show “Laban Kasama Ang Bayan" on SMNI.

Meanwhile, Badoy was cited in contempt for flip-flopping on the information she provided the panel regarding the network’s advertisements.

After apologizing for making the allegation against Romualdez, Celiz has asked to take back his apology from the record because he supposedly issued it without legal counsel.

Badoy and Celiz may spend the holidays in detention as the House is set to go on break from December 16 to January 21, leaving the lower chamber just three days to approve the committee report on their inquiry into SMNI. Without the adoption of the committee report, Badoy and Celiz cannot be released.

Facebook and Twitter accounts bearing the “Laban Kasama Ang Bayan” name have also called on the public to “join” Badoy and Celiz’ “nightly hunger strike.”

vuukle comment

CONTEMPT

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SMNI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Breaking age barriers: 62-year-old aces Bar exam on first try

Breaking age barriers: 62-year-old aces Bar exam on first try

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Age doesn’t matter does not only apply to relationships, but also in one of the hardest exams in the Philippines.&...
Headlines
fbtw
Bar passer behind bars: Alleged Cebu robbery mastermind aces 2023 Bar exams

Bar passer behind bars: Alleged Cebu robbery mastermind aces 2023 Bar exams

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Jigger Geverola is one of the 3,812 successful examinees over 10,387 Bar aspirants who took the exam last September. He is...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines names pro-Islamic State militants in Catholic mass bombing

Philippines names pro-Islamic State militants in Catholic mass bombing

10 hours ago
Philippine police named two Filipino members of a pro-Islamic State militant group on Wednesday as suspects in the deadly...
Headlines
fbtw
Hernando reminds new lawyers: Uphold code of ethics

Hernando reminds new lawyers: Uphold code of ethics

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
2023 Bar Examinations chairman Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando on Tuesday asked the newly-minted lawyers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
South Korea starts building ship for Philippine Navy

South Korea starts building ship for Philippine Navy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
South Korea is ready to partner with the Armed Forces of the Philippines for its modernization, and a shipyard in that country...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH logs 4 cases of &lsquo;walking pneumonia&rsquo;

DOH logs 4 cases of ‘walking pneumonia’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Four confirmed cases of “walking pneumonia” or Mycoplasma pneumoniae have been recorded by the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines gets $5.3 billion climate finance commitment from Canada

Philippines gets $5.3 billion climate finance commitment from Canada

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
The Philippines and the United Nations Development Program have secured $5.3 billion in climate finance commitment...
Headlines
fbtw
17 dead as bus falls off cliff in Antique

17 dead as bus falls off cliff in Antique

By Gilbert P. Bayoran | 18 hours ago
Seventeen people died when a bus fell off a cliff Tuesday in Antique, prompting owner Vallacar Transit Inc. to suspend operations...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel adopts resolution urging NTC to suspend SMNI

House panel adopts resolution urging NTC to suspend SMNI

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The House committee on legislative franchises adopted Tuesday night a resolution authored by a Davao City-based lawmaker who...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with