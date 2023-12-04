^

Headlines

CHED urges campuses to tighten security after Marawi bombing    

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 4, 2023 | 4:04pm
CHED urges campuses to tighten security after Marawi bombingÂ Â Â Â 
Military personnel stand guard at the entrance of a gymnasium while police investigators look for evidence after a bomb attack at Mindanao State University in Marawi, Lanao del sur province on December 3, 2023.
AFP / Merlyn Manos

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education has asked all higher education institutions (HEIs) to review their safety and security measures following the bombing incident that ripped through the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University during a Catholic mass on Sunday.

Condemning the deadly attack, CHED Chairperson Popoy de Vera said in a statement Sunday night that he has ordered a review of MSU’s security protocols as the chairperson of the university’s Board of Regents, its highest decision-making body.

“As CHED Chairman, I urge the board of other HEIs to do the same,” De Vera said.

“Violence has no place in a civilized society, particularly in an institution of higher learning," the CHED chairperson added.

At least four people were killed and dozens more were wounded in the explosion in Marawi City on Sunday, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said was an act done by "foreign terrorists."

Islamic State or ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Meanwhile, local police have identified an undisclosed number of persons of interest based on their ongoing investigation, one of which has "pointed on (the) local terrorists," according to the Bangsamoro Police Regional Office’s BGen. Allan Nobleza in an interview with GMA’s Unang Balita on Monday.

MSU immediately suspended classes due to the incident but clarified on Sunday afternoon that there is no recommendation to place the campus on lockdown or order the evacuation of students.

Muslim religious leaders and Catholic bishops have condemned the attack, stressing in separate statements that both of their religions forbid acts of violence against civilians.

RELATED: Imams, Catholic bishops condemn deadly Sunday mass bombing 

BARMM chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim has also called the incident an "atrocious and cowardly" act. 

The Muslim-majority MSU has “always welcomed people of different faiths,” Ebrahim added.

Schools as safe spaces 

In a statement on Monday, University of the Philippines President Angelo Jimenez expressed solidarity with MSU in condemning the incident.

Jimenez said that the attack on civilians within MSU's campus is a violation of the "principles of peace, understanding and unity that should be inviolable in academic institutions." 

"State universities should serve as safe spaces for all its constitutents, and as academic bastions where conflicts are discussed, debated and resolved rather than exacerbated,” he added.

Meanwhile, children and youth's rights organization Save the Children pointed out that the bombing took place during the Mindanao Week of Peace at a location deemed "a safe space and a zone of peace for children and communities." 

The group pointed out that the bombing of the university gymnasium violates Republic Act 11188 (sic) or the Special Protection on Children in Situations of Armed Conflict Act, which prohibits attacks on schools and places of worship.

‘Avoid militarization’

Rights group Karapatan has also decried the incident but cautioned against immediate government moves to deploy more military personnel to patrol MSU and other places in Mindanao. 

On Sunday, the Philippine National Police raised a red alert status in Mindanao and, as a precaution, placed Metro Manila on heightened alert, which means the police would increase the presence of its personnel in these areas. 

Karapatan said that these developments are a cause for concern due to past government actions of resorting to the militarization of communities following acts suspected to have been done by terrorists.

“Based on past experience, various administrations have used bombing incidents such as this to whip up “counter-terror” and Islamophobic rhetoric to further illegal searches and arrests, and even saturation drives involving entire communities while falsely alleging links between the victims and the suspected perpetrators,” the rights group said. — with reports by Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

CHED

MARAWI

MARAWI CITY

MINDANAO

MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY

PNP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Leila seeks probe on hitman&rsquo;s claim vs Rody

Leila seeks probe on hitman’s claim vs Rody

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The claim of self-confessed hitman Arturo Lascañas that former president Rodrigo Duterte is the “lord of all...
Headlines
fbtw
Terrorists eyed in MSU bombing

Terrorists eyed in MSU bombing

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
Authorities are eyeing the involvement of a terrorist group in the explosion that killed four people and left 45 injured during...
Headlines
fbtw
Magnitude 7.4 quake rocks Surigao del Sur; 1 dead

Magnitude 7.4 quake rocks Surigao del Sur; 1 dead

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur at 10:37 p.m. on Saturday, Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: No plans yet to return to Senate

De Lima: No plans yet to return to Senate

By Nillicent Bautista | 4 days ago
Former senator Leila de Lima said she is not yet thinking about returning to the Senate in 2025 following her release from...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Imams, Catholic bishops condemn deadly Sunday mass bombing

Imams, Catholic bishops condemn deadly Sunday mass bombing

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The Muslim religious leaders called the bombing attack at Mindanao State University (MSU) a violation of “all human...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4 due to Mindanao quake aftershocks

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4 due to Mindanao quake aftershocks

6 hours ago
Several local government units have announced class cancelations for Monday due to the continued aftershocks following the...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Francis prays for victims of Marawi bombing

Pope Francis prays for victims of Marawi bombing

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
“I wish to assure my prayer for the victims of the attack that occurred this morning in the Philippines, where a bomb...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos condemns Marawi blast

President Marcos condemns Marawi blast

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday condemned the “ruthless” bombing in Marawi City that left four people dead and 45 others...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;2023 decisive year for US defense strategy in Asia&rsquo;

‘2023 decisive year for US defense strategy in Asia’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The United States has described 2023 as a decisive year for implementing the US defense strategy in Asia, citing the expansion...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with