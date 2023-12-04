Acorda's term as PNP chief gets extended until March 2024

Philippine National Police chief Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda answers questions from reporters during his first press conference at the PNP headquarters at Camp Crame on April 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended the term of Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., the chief of the Philippine National Police, Malacañang announced Monday.

The service of Acorda, who reached the compulsory age of retirement of 56 Sunday, has been extended until March 31, 2024.

In extending Acorda’s term, the Office of the President cited Executive Order 136, series of 1999, which recognized the chief executive’s authority to approve the extension of service of presidential appointees beyond the compulsory retirement age for exemplary meritorious reasons.

Acorda was appointed as the country’s 29th top cop on April 24, 2023. Prior to his position as PNP chief, he led the PNP directorate for intelligence.

Acorda is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Sambisig Class of 1991. — Gaea Katreena Cabico