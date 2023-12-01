^

Headlines

Rights group to mark Int'l Human Rights Day with protests vs abuses, war of aggression

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 1, 2023 | 6:45pm
Rights group to mark Int'l Human Rights Day with protests vs abuses, war of aggression
This file photo shows a protester holding a placard that says, "Uphold human rights."
The STAR / KJ Rosales, File

BAGUIO CITY — Human rights alliance Karapatan and militant umbrella group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) on Friday kicked off the ten-day commemoration of International Human Rights Day highlighting the narratives of victims-survivors of human rights violations and communities reportedly under attack by state forces showing the present human rights picture in the country.

Environmental activists and abduction survivors Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro; Jane Molina Lee of Rise Up for Life and Rights, an organization of families of victims of the anti-drug war; professor Kit Kwe of the Free Amanda Echanis Movement; Hailey Pecayo, young human rights worker from Southern Tagalog; indigenous peoples rights activist Funa-ay Claver; and Bayan secretary general Raymond Palatino completed the panel narrating the different victimizations of human rights around the archipelago.

“This year’s commemoration of International Human Rights Day is particularly significant as we also mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR),” Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay explained. 

“It is but fitting to put the spotlight on the current dismal human rights situation in the country vis a vis international human rights norms," she added.

"We will find that as far as persons and communities in the grassroots are concerned, the human rights situation in the Philippines falls very short of the ideals embodied in the UDHR," Palabay also said.

 Aside from the prevalence of state-sponsored extrajudicial killings, Palabay said that enforced disappearances, illegal arrests and detention, of particular concern are the growing violations of International Humanitarian Law.  

“Civilians are being increasingly targeted in the course of counter-insurgency operations through indiscriminate aerial bombings and artillery attacks, wreaking havoc on their lives and livelihood," she said.

“In the cities...draconian anti-terrorism laws are intensively being weaponized against activists and other dissenters. Victims are red-tagged, threatened and harassed and subjected to worse forms of human rights violations, effectively shrinking the civic space," Palabay added.

According to Palabay, this year’s Human Rights Day is “a time to keep vigil, and amplify calls for justice for the victims of rights violations in the Philippines, including the pending investigation of the International Criminal Court on Rodrigo Duterte.”

Palabay also stressed that issues about attacks on people’s rights need to be highlighted and addressed beyond the commemoration amid the announcement of the resumption of formal peace talks between the government of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines. 

Earlier, Karapatan said that efforts to resume formal peace talks should be geared towards “addressing the following issues which are compelling especially in the light of the previously signed CARHRIHL and the current dismal human rights situation in the Philippines.” 

According to the rights group, this year’s International Human Rights Day bears more weight and meaning amid the global situation and the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.  

“We want to take this opportunity to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, who like Filipinos, have been suffering the same violations resulting from the genocidal attacks of the US and Israeli governments,” Palabay said.

vuukle comment

BAGONG ALYANSANG MAKABAYAN

HUMAN RIGHTS

HUMAN RIGHTS DAY

KARAPATAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SMNI flagged for allowing non-KBP accredited broadcasters to go on air

SMNI flagged for allowing non-KBP accredited broadcasters to go on air

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Television network Sonshine Media Network International could face potential sanctions from the country’s independent...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: No plans yet to return to Senate

De Lima: No plans yet to return to Senate

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
Former senator Leila de Lima said she is not yet thinking about returning to the Senate in 2025 following her release from...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines drops in World Giving, Digital Competitiveness indexes

Philippines drops in World Giving, Digital Competitiveness indexes

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Fewer Filipinos said they have helped a stranger, donated money to charity or volunteered for an organization last year.
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: 17 sailors held hostage &lsquo;in good condition&rsquo;

DFA: 17 sailors held hostage ‘in good condition’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
The 17 Filipino seafarers being held hostage in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi militants are expected to be freed soon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Smartmatic decries ban

Smartmatic decries ban

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Smartmatic Philippines Inc. has decried as unfair its disqualification by the Commission of Elections from all poll-related...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos skips COP28, Citing hostage situation &nbsp;

Marcos skips COP28, Citing hostage situation  

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
President Marcos decided at the last minute to skip the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with