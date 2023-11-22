^

LTFRB 'finalizing' some of PISTON's demands following strike

James Relativo - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 5:44pm
LTFRB 'finalizing' some of PISTON's demands following strike
The group calls on the government to cancel the impending jeepney phaseout.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now in the process of finalizing "necessary documents" in response to a three-day transport strike protesting the phase out of traditional jeepneys and the December 31 consolidation deadline.

PISTON earlier announced a transport strike from November 20 to 23, culminating in the LTFRB considering granting five-year franchises to jeepney operators.

"The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board is addressing all of PISTON's requests, but we're in the process of finalizing necessary documents, which will take some time," said LTFRB spokesperson Celine Pialago last Tuesday.

"As mentioned earlier, LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III confirms that waiving penalties, extending franchise validity to five years, and removing certain challenging parts of the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) are doable."

The board's announcement came shortly after another transport group, Manibela, is gearing up for a separate three-day "tigil-pasada" which was coordinated with PISTON for over two weeks.

While the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) downplayed the effect of the strike, PISTON earlier claimed that it was able to paralyze the operations of over 90% of routes within Metro Manila.

"However, the request to scrap the 'Consolidation Process' is not feasible. Still, Chair Guadiz suggests that we can make the process simpler," continued Pialago yesterday.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista tried to "correct" talks about a possible phase out, despite LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III's acknowledgment that a jeepney phase-out would be the "last stage" of the PUVMP.

The DOTr earlier said that they have already reached out to transport groups to clarify "misconceptions" and highlighted the availability of financial assistance for those who will consolidate into transport cooperatives.

'Success of strike should compel Marcos to scrap PUVMP'

Peasant group Kilusang Magbubukid Pilipinas this Wednesday praised jeepney drivers and small operators who joined the ongoing nationwide strike to resist the "massacre of jobs and livelihood of hundreds of thousands of jeepney drivers, conductors, small operators, and their families."

"Marcos Jr arrived today from his week-long U.S. trip. He is tasked to heed the demands of PUJ drivers and act to scrap the PUV modernization program and the omnibus franchising guidelines of the LTRFRB," said KMP chairperson Danilo Ramos.

"This shows the resolve and unity of jeepney drivers and operators to press for the junking of the PUV Modernization Program which in reality a business model for transportation. Kapag nawala sa kalsada ang mga public utility jeeps, saan sasakay ang mga ordinaryong Pilipino, laluna ang mga manggagawa, magsasaka at estudyante."

"The strike should consolidate the broad demand of sectors for a mass-oriented public transport system."

Aside from junking the PUVMP, KMP currently demands the lowering of oil prices and the scrapping of oil deregulation law that "burdens" consumers and the transport sector.

The strikers earlier criticized the LTFRB and DOTr's version of PUV modernization, pushing traditional jeepneys and UV Express units to upgrade to more environmentally friendly minibuses — some of it costing up to P2.8 million.

