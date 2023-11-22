^

Philippine Navy receives 2 new fast attack craft ships

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 10:00am
Philippine Navy receives 2 new fast attack craft ships
This photo shows the Philippine Navy's two new gunboats
Philippine Navy / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy's two new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) vessels arrived on Saturday.

The arrival of the Israel-made FAIC vessels brought the number of the country's gunboats to six, adding to the Philippine Navy's growing arsenal. 

The gunboats will be docked and brought to Commodore East Posadas Wharf in Cavite for enhancement, maintenance and training, according to Philippine Fleet spokesperson Lt. Giovanni Badidles

The first pair of gunboats, namely BRP Nestor Acero and BRP Lolinato To-Ong, arrived in the country in September 2022 and were officially put into service in November 2022.

In April 2023, the third and fourth FAICs, BRP Gener Tinangag and BRP Domingo Deluana, were put into service in May 2023.

The vessels weigh 95 tons, can hit speeds of 40 knots, and travel up to 1,000 nautical miles.

It can be utilized for interdiction operations, patrol and surveillance, protection of territorial waters, and as a support craft for special operations. 

The Philippine Navy is expecting three more gunboats in the next two years. 

The FAICs stand as integral components within the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program's Horizon 2  — with reports from Kaycee Valmonte and Ralph Edwin Villanueva 

