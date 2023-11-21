^

SSS to dispose unclaimed UMID cards after deadline

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 12:45pm
Social Security System building.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Unclaimed Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) cards will soon be disposed by the Social Security System (SSS).

SSS announced this in a statement. It has set the deadline for the pick up of unclaimed UMID cards on December 29, applicable to members who applied for their UMID cards between August 2017 to December 2020.

“After the deadline, the unclaimed cards, including those that the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) returned to SSS after two unsuccessful delivery attempts, will be disposed of based on SSS’ retention policy,” the SSS said in a statement.

In February this year, SSS ceased taking applications for standard UMID cards. 

They are instead providing the UMID ATM Pay Card solely to SSS members with either existing UMID cards or pending UMID card applications.

Introduced in 2010, the UMID ID is a multi-purpose ID card that can be utilized to transact with SSS, Government Service Insurance System, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and the Pag-IBIG Fund.

