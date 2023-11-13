Muntinlupa court allows De Lima to post bail

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:38 p.m.) — Former Senator Leila de Lima is set to be released soon.

This was after Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206 permitted De Lima to post bail in her last drug case on Monday, according to her lawyer Boni Tacardon.

De Lima's co-accused, former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Bucayo, filed a motion to quash due to lack of jurisdiction to be heard i the RTC on Monday.

Pending are also motions for reconsideration on the denial of the petition for bail last June.

On October 12, two witnesses recanted their testimonies against De Lima because they “were bothered by good conscience.”

De Lima has been detained for six years and eight months due to her alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade inside the New Billibid Prison.

Three cases have been filed against the former senator with two being ruled for her acquittal. — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag