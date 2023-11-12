LIST: DSWD releases list of ‘fake’ accounts, warns public vs false information about programs

A picture taken on November 19, 2021, shows the US online social media and social networking service Facebook's logo on a smartphone screen in Moscow.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Sunday advised the public to block fake social media accounts using the name and official logo of the department.

During the DSWD’s Weekend Report program, the department flagged a list of bogus accounts on Facebook and YouTube that share fake links or false information about the agency’s programs.

“We should be careful to ensure that we don’t become victims of these scam accounts. Block, report, troll or bash these accounts and tell them that they’re fake news,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel M. Lopez said during the Weekend Report program.

DSWD’s list labeled the following accounts as “fake accounts":

One of the “fake” Facebook pages on the list, “DSWD Educational Assistance Program,” has nearly half a million followers as of posting. While it appears to post about the requirements for scholarship opportunities and other educational assistance programs, it also has several posts unrelated to the agency.

Fact-checkers have previously flagged fake DSWD pages posting fake lists of 4Ps beneficiaries and scholarship programs.

In June, the DSWD warned the public about messages containing suspicious links to bogus websites bearing the agency's identity.

RELATED: Scam alert: DSWD warns public vs fake links circulating on private chats

The DSWD on August 10 launched an "anti-fake news" campaign in response to the increasing number of its "clients" who have complained of the difficulty of accessing legitimate information about the DSWD's programs.

The DSWD’s official social media accounts can be found here: