^

Headlines

LIST: DSWD releases list of ‘fake’ accounts, warns public vs false information about programs

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 1:50pm
LIST: DSWD releases list of â��fakeâ�� accounts, warns public vs false information about programs
A picture taken on November 19, 2021, shows the US online social media and social networking service Facebook's logo on a smartphone screen in Moscow.
AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Sunday advised the public to block fake social media accounts using the name and official logo of the department.

During the DSWD’s Weekend Report program, the department flagged a list of bogus accounts on Facebook and YouTube that share fake links or false information about the agency’s programs.

“We should be careful to ensure that we don’t become victims of these scam accounts. Block, report, troll or bash these accounts and tell them that they’re fake news,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel M. Lopez said during the Weekend Report program.

 DSWD’s list labeled the following accounts as “fake accounts":

 

One of the “fake” Facebook pages on the list, “DSWD Educational Assistance Program,” has nearly half a million followers as of posting. While it appears to post about the requirements for scholarship opportunities and other educational assistance programs, it also has several posts unrelated to the agency. 

Fact-checkers have previously flagged fake DSWD pages posting fake lists of 4Ps beneficiaries and scholarship programs. 

In June, the DSWD warned the public about messages containing suspicious links to bogus websites bearing the agency's identity.  

RELATED: Scam alert: DSWD warns public vs fake links circulating on private chats 

The DSWD on August 10 launched an "anti-fake news" campaign in response to the increasing number of its "clients" who have complained of the difficulty of accessing legitimate information about the DSWD's programs.

The DSWD’s official social media accounts can be found here:

vuukle comment

AYUDA

DISINFORMATION

DSWD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Allies back Philippines after new water cannon attack by China

Allies back Philippines after new water cannon attack by China

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Allies – particularly the United States and the European Union – have expressed support for the Philippines against...
Headlines
fbtw
More intelligence funds sought after latest Ayungin water cannon incident

More intelligence funds sought after latest Ayungin water cannon incident

By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
Lawmakers are currently calling on Congress to finally approve a higher allocation of funds for agencies tasked in defending...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese vessels in high-seas chase of Philippine boat with media

Chinese vessels in high-seas chase of Philippine boat with media

By Jamillah Sta Rosa | 22 hours ago
As a Philippine Coast Guard rubber boat carrying journalists sped towards Filipino troops on a grounded navy vessel in the...
Headlines
fbtw
7 possible contenders seen for next PNP chief

7 possible contenders seen for next PNP chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
As Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. is set to retire in less than a month, it is another race for...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara pays tribute to Miriam at road renaming

Sara pays tribute to Miriam at road renaming

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Vice President and concurrent Education Sectary Sara Duterte on Saturday paid tribute to the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos attends Partido Federal oathtaking

Marcos attends Partido Federal oathtaking

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
Thirty-two political personalities, including Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., have joined the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No right to stay in Philippines waters&rsquo;

‘No right to stay in Philippines waters’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 7 hours ago
Calling China a bully, senators reminded yesterday the Chinese coast guard that it does not have the right to trespass into,...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika IRR lets Marcos Jr. accept, reject board nominees

Maharlika IRR lets Marcos Jr. accept, reject board nominees

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
The government yesterday released the implementing rules and regulations of the Maharlika Investment Fund law, which include...
Headlines
fbtw

New PRA appointees named

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed three new officials to the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), the agency that serves as the clearing house for all reclamation projects in the country.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with