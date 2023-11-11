Quezon City renames roads after Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government on Saturday officially renamed BIR and Agham roads to Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue, a gesture honoring the late senator's contributions to the nation.

Vice President Sara Duterte, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, along with Sen. Santiago's widower Narciso Santiago and her sister Linnea Evangelista, graced the renaming ceremony.

Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue now stretches from North Avenue, traversing Quezon Avenue, up to East Avenue.

During the ceremony, Vice President Duterte lauded Santiago as one of the nation's "most distinguished and admired" leaders.

"This is a tribute to her incredible achievements and a reminder of her unwavering dedication and love of country," the vice president said.

Meanwhile, Narciso expressed gratitude for the passage of House Bill No. 7413 (HBN 7413) which seeks to rename Agham and BIR roads in Quezon City into Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue.

Santiago was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer in 2014 but declared she had beaten her illness a year after. Despite concerns about her health, she pursued a presidential bid in the 2016 elections, ultimately losing to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Santiago succumbed to cancer on Sept. 29, 2018 at the age of 71.

A prominent figure in Philippine politics, pop culture, and academia, Santiago is remembered by some as one of the potential great presidents the Philippines never had, having run for the top government position three times without success.

She was first elected senator in 1995. In 1997, she opposed President Fidel Ramos's initiative for an infinite presidential term, took the matter to court, and successfully preserved term limits.

Santiago returned to the Senate in 2004 and 2010, serving as chair of the foreign relations committee and the constitutional amendments committee during the terms. Her contributions and legal victories have left a lasting impact on Philippine politics. — with a report by Rosette Adel

--

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.