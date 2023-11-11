^

Toxic red tide found in 10 areas, BFAR warns

Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 2:47pm
Toxic red tide found in 10 areas, BFAR warns
Fresh seafood is displayed at a wet market in Manila on March 4, 2011.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) identified ten areas in the Philippines as testing positive for toxic red tide, according to a bulletin released on Saturday.

Shellfish collected from the following locations were found to exceed the regulatory limit for paralytic shellfish poison (PSP), indicating the presence of toxic red tide:

  • President Roxas City in Capiz
  • Saplan Bay in Capiz (Ivisan and Saplan in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan)
  • Coastal waters of President Roxas in Capiz
  • Coastal waters of Panay in Capiz
  • Coastal waters of Pilar in Capiz
  • Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol
  • Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur
  • Coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo
  • Coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao Del Norte
  • Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

 "All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are NOT SAFE for human consumption," BFAR said.
 
 However, fish, squids, and crabs remain safe for consumption as long as they are fresh, thoroughly washed, and internal organs like gills and intestines are removed before cooking. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

