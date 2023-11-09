^

Paul Soriano no longer Marcos adviser 

November 9, 2023
Paul Soriano no longer Marcos adviser 
MANILA, Philippines — Film director Paul Soriano no longer serves as an adviser to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a senator shared on Thursday, saying that the former presidential adviser for creative communications has left his post.

Sen. Sonny Angara bared this during the Senate’s plenary deliberations of the budget of the Office of the President but did not specify the reason for his exit. 

This came after an inquiry from Sen. Koko Pimentel pertaining to the “We give the world our best” tourism slogan that Soriano’s office launched at the end of 2022.

RELATED: Fact check: ‘We give the world our best’ not final DOT slogan  

Prior to Soriano's exit, he had taken leave due to "personal reasons,” the Palace announced in July.

Soriano was originally slated to direct the president’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) before he was replaced by the in-house Radio Television Malacañang. He directed the president’s first SONA.

Soriano and his wife, TV personality and YouTuber Toni Gonzaga, endorsed Marcos during his presidential campaign in 2022.   

Both Marcos and the First Lady were wedding sponsors and godparents to Soriano and his wife.

