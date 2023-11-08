Comelec calls off special elections to replace Teves

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Wednesday canceled the December 9 special elections for the replacement of expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Upon the request of the House of Representatives, the poll body has called off the special polls for the congressional seat of the 3rd district of Negros Oriental, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia announced in a press briefing.

This came after the House sent the Comelec a copy of its adopted House Resolution 1431, which called for the cancellation of the special elections due to possible safety and security threats.

“The conduct of special elections in the third legislative district of the Province of Negros Oriental at this time and under the present circumstances may have a negative impact on the peace and order situation not only in the district but also in the surrounding areas in the province,” House Resolution 1431 read.

The House resolution also cited concerns with Teves’ continued questioning of his expulsion from the House by filing a petition for certiorari against the lower chamber before the Supreme Court.

Prior to the cancellation of the elections, at least three candidates, including Teves’ brother former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Teves, had filed their certificate of candidacy. — Cristina Chi