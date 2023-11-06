Marcos invited by Trudeau to Canada — Canada envoy

In this photo, director of government and public affairs of the Metro Pacific Investments Corp., head of the MVP Group media bureau and chief operating officer of the Silangan Mindanao Mining Company Inc. Mike Toledo sits down with Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Bruce Hartman.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was invited by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Canada, the Canadian ambassador to the Philippines said.

In a recent morning breakfast meeting with director of government and public affairs of the Metro Pacific Investments Corp., head of the MVP Group media bureau and chief operating officer of the Silangan Mindanao Mining Company Inc. Mike Toledo, Ambassador David Bruce Hartman said that Trudeau has invited Marcos for a state visit in 2024.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) also reported this on September 6.

“Next year, we are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations. It will be celebrated. But the reality is the trade ties, economic ties between our countries continue to grow, the opportunities for investment, the flow of people back and forth as well. The Filipino-Canadian diaspora is incredibly important to all of us,” Trudeau said, according to the PCO report.

Hartman also said that a “huge business delegation” from Canada will be coming in March 2024 in the country.

The meeting also talked about the Philippine mining industry and areas of collaboration and investments by Canadian firms.

They also discussed the engagement with the Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation on possible projects on infrastructure, power, nuclear and healthcare.

During the meeting, Hartman also spoke highly of the current administration's support for business and foreign direct investments. — Ian Laqui