Negros Oriental district may be placed under Comelec control during special elections

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body is ready to hold special elections if ordered by the House of Representatives.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections is considering placing the third district of Negros Oriental under its control during the December 9 special elections for the new representative that will replace expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said on Friday that the poll body will make its decision by next week.

The Comelec has the power to temporarily assume control of an area when there are serious threats of election-related violence in a locality.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for the position will run from November 6 until 11, Garcia added.

Teves was expelled from the House in August after failing to physically report to work despite an expired travel authority and for “displaying disorderly conduct.”

The expelled congressman has been accused of orchestrating the murder of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. He has insisted on remaining overseas and has sought asylum in Sri Lanka due to what he said are imminent threats to his life.

The former Negros Oriental lawmaker is the first member of the House to be expelled in its history.

Speaker Martin Romualdez is currently the legislative caretaker of the third district of Negros Oriental.