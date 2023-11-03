^

Headlines

Negros Oriental district may be placed under Comelec control during special elections

Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 5:30pm
Negros Oriental district may be placed under Comelec control during special elections
Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body is ready to hold special elections if ordered by the House of Representatives.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections is considering placing the third district of Negros Oriental under its control during the December 9 special elections for the new representative that will replace expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. 

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said on Friday that the poll body will make its decision by next week.

The Comelec has the power to temporarily assume control of an area when there are serious threats of election-related violence in a locality.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for the position will run from November 6 until 11, Garcia added.

Teves was expelled from the House in August after failing to physically report to work despite an expired travel authority and for “displaying disorderly conduct.” 

The expelled congressman has been accused of orchestrating the murder of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. He has insisted on remaining overseas and has sought asylum in Sri Lanka due to what he said are imminent threats to his life.

The former Negros Oriental lawmaker is the first member of the House to be expelled in its history.

Speaker Martin Romualdez is currently the legislative caretaker of the third district of Negros Oriental. 

vuukle comment

COMELEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos names fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agri chief
play

Marcos names fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agri chief

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. just announced the appointment of a new agriculture secretary.
Headlines
fbtw
400 pending disqualification cases of BSKE bets still ongoing &mdash; Comelec

400 pending disqualification cases of BSKE bets still ongoing — Comelec

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Comelec chairman George Garcia said they are hoping to resolve the said cases within three weeks in which 256 proclamations...
Headlines
fbtw
No overtime pay for teachers who worked in BSKE

No overtime pay for teachers who worked in BSKE

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Teachers who served as poll workers during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will not receive overtime pay,...
Headlines
fbtw
Number of poll incidents higher than in 2018 BSKE

Number of poll incidents higher than in 2018 BSKE

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
There were more election-related incidents during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this year than in the BSKE...
Headlines
fbtw
92 BSKE winners with DQ cases can&rsquo;t assume posts

92 BSKE winners with DQ cases can’t assume posts

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Ninety-two winning barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections candidates were not proclaimed and can’t assume posts...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jalosjos files motion to block Zamboanga rep's proclamation

Jalosjos files motion to block Zamboanga rep's proclamation

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Reelectionist Romero Jalosjos Jr. filed a motion for reconsideration to the Supreme Court seeking to reverse the decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Headless DA no more: Issues in agriculture that Marcos leaves behind

Headless DA no more: Issues in agriculture that Marcos leaves behind

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
In the nearly one-and-a-half years that the president kept the post — a move that farmers groups and minority lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP goes on heightened alert until November 6

PNP goes on heightened alert until November 6

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police units across the country are on heightened alert starting today until Monday in anticipation of the droves of people...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with