^

Headlines

Marcos’ Undas message: ‘Reflect’ on purpose, remember courage of saints 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 9:50am
Marcosâ�� Undas message: â��Reflectâ�� on purpose, remember courage of saintsÂ 
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives a speech during the signing of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2024-2028 in a ceremony at the President’s Hall in Malacañan Palace.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. encouraged Filipinos to have a meaningful observation of this year’s Undas break by “(reflecting) on everyone’s purpose” and to “remember the courage (of) saints and their dearly departed.”

“As we celebrate the saints’ staunch devotion and the legacies of those who have gone before us, let us reflect on our purpose and our unceasing need for God’s guidance,” Marcos said in his message for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“At the same time, let us remember the courage that our saints and dearly departed have shown amidst their plight so that we may be empowered to be bold in living with and for Christ no matter the difficulties that we face in this world,” Marcos said.

The president also said that the “examples of faith” demonstrated by those who have departed should be a reminder to live a virtuous life, "as well as in recognizing the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ.”

Marcos also said that Filipinos have maintained their earnest adherence to “this holy obligation throughout the centuries,” which has created traditions that give faith and family the utmost importance.

The president will visit the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Wednesday morning to pay his respects to his father and the late dictator, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

vuukle comment

UNDAS 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Be honest, Marcos tells BSK winners; over 98 percent proclaimed

Be honest, Marcos tells BSK winners; over 98 percent proclaimed

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
With almost all of the winning candidates in Monday’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections already proclaimed,...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE deaths climb to 19

BSKE deaths climb to 19

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
At least 19 people have been killed as a result of violence in connection with the recently concluded barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
Potato price rises, but to normalize with harvest &ndash; DA

Potato price rises, but to normalize with harvest – DA

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially opened on Monday, October 30.
Headlines
fbtw
Governor, 13 mayors face vote-buying probe

Governor, 13 mayors face vote-buying probe

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
A governor and 13 mayors from Luzon are being investigated for alleged vote-buying activities in connection with yesterday’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government braces for cyber crooks during Undas weekend

Government braces for cyber crooks during Undas weekend

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
The government is bracing for possible attacks by cyber criminals who may take advantage of the long weekend to sow havoc...
Headlines
fbtw
Belmonte named 2023 Champion of the Earth

Belmonte named 2023 Champion of the Earth

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has been named 2023 Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Program for initiating...
Headlines
fbtw
New Philstar Media Group VP named

New Philstar Media Group VP named

10 hours ago
The Philstar Media Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Jay R. Sarmiento as vice president for sales and marketing...
Headlines
fbtw
Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4

Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will embark on a two-day official visit to the Philippines this week aimed at bolstering...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with