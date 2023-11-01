Marcos’ Undas message: ‘Reflect’ on purpose, remember courage of saints

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. encouraged Filipinos to have a meaningful observation of this year’s Undas break by “(reflecting) on everyone’s purpose” and to “remember the courage (of) saints and their dearly departed.”

“As we celebrate the saints’ staunch devotion and the legacies of those who have gone before us, let us reflect on our purpose and our unceasing need for God’s guidance,” Marcos said in his message for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“At the same time, let us remember the courage that our saints and dearly departed have shown amidst their plight so that we may be empowered to be bold in living with and for Christ no matter the difficulties that we face in this world,” Marcos said.

The president also said that the “examples of faith” demonstrated by those who have departed should be a reminder to live a virtuous life, "as well as in recognizing the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ.”

Marcos also said that Filipinos have maintained their earnest adherence to “this holy obligation throughout the centuries,” which has created traditions that give faith and family the utmost importance.

The president will visit the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Wednesday morning to pay his respects to his father and the late dictator, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.