^

Headlines

Post-BSKE: Comelec eyes more mall voting sites, ‘special registration’ for next elections

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 5:18pm
Post-BSKE: Comelec eyes more mall voting sites, â��special registrationâ�� for next elections
Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia inspects one of the selected malls in the Pilot Mall Voting Experience in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023
Facebook / Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — After the conduct of the long-awaited Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, the Commission on Elections is eyeing to permanently replace schools with malls as voting sites and to conduct a special registration period to correct incomplete voter lists.

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said that those who cast their votes in the 11 shopping centers for the 2023 BSKE gave positive feedback, making it high time to “abandon schools as polling places.”

“Voters who answered survey forms gave comments saying that ‘this is a good very experience.’ Why have we not done this before?” Garcia said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Garcia noted that the Comelec will explore the use of voting booths in the next polls instead of school armchairs after seeing some shopping centers make use of the booths.

He also proposed the conduct of a one-month special registration period that would consolidate the list of voters and ensure that there would be no more reports of missing names in precincts.

This comes after voters in some precincts complained that they could not find their name in the list of voters despite completing their registration.

“It’s always like that — names are always missing, even during the 2022 elections… That’s why we should think of a solution before the 2028 elections. Why not anul the list of voters, let’s have a special registration for one month?” Garcia said.

The proposed one-month special registration period can be held in 2026 in preparation for the 2028 national elections.

“But of course, this will require additional budget. And the fact that people will register again,” Garcia added.

The conduct of this year’s BSKE was described as “generally peaceful” by Garcia, noting only a few incidents of disruption in precincts and no widescale breakout of violence even in election hotspots.

The last BSKE was held in 2018 and was twice postponed in 2020 and 2022 — a delay that had kept millions of constituents from exercising their right to elect their village leaders, who are typically seen as the frontlines of public service in the country. 

vuukle comment

BSKE 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially opened, October 30.
Headlines
fbtw
Time to vote: All systems go for BSKE

Time to vote: All systems go for BSKE

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
All roads lead to polling precincts today with the scheduled barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections pushing through...
Headlines
fbtw
Too many poll watchers a sign of vote buying &ndash; DILG chief

Too many poll watchers a sign of vote buying – DILG chief

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that having too many poll watchers is a sign of vote buying and barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
Choose BSKE bets who understand your plight, voters told

Choose BSKE bets who understand your plight, voters told

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Filipino voters, most particularly families whose loved ones are overseas Filipino workers should vote today for candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
SLEX, MCX to increase toll next month

SLEX, MCX to increase toll next month

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
TRB said that the increase in toll fees will be implemented in two tranches "to protect the general welfare, curb existing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Fleet wraps up live-fire drills off Zambales

Philippine Fleet wraps up live-fire drills off Zambales

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Fleet has concluded its annual “Exercise Pagbubuklod,” the unilateral exercise among different...
Headlines
fbtw
Bigger transport strike set ahead of PUJ phaseout

Bigger transport strike set ahead of PUJ phaseout

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Transport group Manibela yesterday said it is preparing a “bigger” strike to oppose the Dec. 31 deadline on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City named most business-friendly LGU in NCR

Quezon City named most business-friendly LGU in NCR

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has named Quezon City as the most business-friendly local government unit...
Headlines
fbtw
6 other Philippines-China projects delayed; Senate reviewing deals

6 other Philippines-China projects delayed; Senate reviewing deals

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
After the Philippines withdrew its request for official development assistance from China for a railway project, six other...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Friends&rsquo; star Matthew Perry dies at 54

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies at 54

17 hours ago
Matthew Perry, troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom “Friends,” was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with