Too many poll watchers a sign of vote buying – DILG chief

Evelyn Macairan, Mayen Jaymalin, Mark Ernest Villeza, Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2023 | 12:00am
Members of the Comelec distribute on Sunday the ballot boxes and election paraphernalia in districts 4, 5, and 6 of Quezon City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election ( BSKE) on October 29, 2023.
Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that having too many poll watchers is a sign of vote buying and barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) candidates should follow the Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolution on the maximum number of poll watchers.

Under Comelec Resolution No. 10946, appointing more than two watchers per precinct per candidate is considered vote buying.

“I urge the public to be vigilant and report to the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) or Comelec if the precincts are overflowing with poll watchers. We will investigate that and will act on it accordingly,” Abalos said over the weekend.

Based on the poll body’s observation, candidates would conceal vote buying by hiring many people to serve as poll watchers.

Candidates could face up to six years in prison and possible perpetual disqualification from running for public office if found guilty of vote buying.

Meanwhile, the police and other authorities have been ordered to ensure the safety of passengers who flock to bus terminals on their way to provinces to vote and observe All Saints’ Day, Abalos said.

As of Oct. 28, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange has recorded over 60,000 commuters in foot traffic and expects to accommodate over 1.6 million travelers from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6.

Volunteers

Poll watch group Legal Network for Truthful Elections is deploying 1,000 volunteers from 45 law schools and other allied groups to help monitor the conduct of the BSKE on Oct. 30.

Volunteers are tasked with monitoring early voting in the cities of Naga and Muntinlupa, mall voting, pilot testing of automated BSKE and voting among indigenous groups.

They will also help vulnerable sectors such as persons with disabilities, the elderly and inmates.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, the Catholic Church’s election watchdog, yesterday said it will deploy 100,000 to 300,000 volunteers to 37,259 voting centers nationwide.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has deployed 1,448 traffic enforcers, as well as metro park clearing groups and street sweepers to five major cemeteries across Metro Manila for the BSKE, All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2).

A road emergency group has also been established to ensure that ambulances and road emergency vehicles are ready.

“We remind the public, make sure that you have enough time or leeway if you are going to the docks, bus terminals and airports because with the number of people returning home today, we would expect the traffic to really build up especially near airports and bus terminals,” MMDA Traffic Enforcement Group director Victor Nuñez said in Filipino during a press briefing on Oct. 28.

