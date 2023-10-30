Co-stars, friends pay tribute to Perry

Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 17 Again at the Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, April 14, 2009. Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom "Friends," has been found dead at his home, US media reported Saturday October 28. He was 54.

MANILA, Philippines — Tributes have poured in from fellow cast members, friends from across the world of television and movies, the Canadian prime minister and Perry’s favorite ice hockey team.

Here is what people have said:

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler Bing’s on-and-off-again girlfriend Janice on Friends, wrote on Instagram that she feels “so very blessed by every creative moment” with Perry.

“What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who went to Rockcliffe Park Public School alongside Perry, said he would “never forget the schoolyard games we used to play.”

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler Bing’s mum Nora Tyler Bing on Friends, wrote a touching tribute to her “son.”

“I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of… Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest.”

Paget Brewster, who played Kathy in Friends’ fourth season, wrote Perry would not rest in peace as “he’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there”.

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.

Meredith Salenger, who starred alongside Perry in 1988’s A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, said she had “no words”.

Oh no no no no no! Matty!

Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty...

Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry.

The Ottawa Senators ice hockey team paid tribute to Perry, who spent much of his childhood in Ottawa, Canada. During an NHL game between the Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs today, the organist at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena played the Friends theme song in tribute to Perry.

Saddened to learn about the passing of Matthew Perry, one of Ottawa’s proudest sons and biggest hockey fan

Warner Bros. TV, one of the production studios behind Friends, said Perry “was a true gift to us all”.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.

Actor George Takei: What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates.

Director Joe Russo: Matthew Perry was all of our friend to the end. This one hurts. RIP.

Piers Morgan remembered Perry as “a great actor” and said his autobiography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing was “one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read”.

RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news.