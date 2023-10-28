Online work, classes allowed for public schools, offices on October 31

“Work from home arrangement in government offices shall be implemented, and asynchronous classes in public schools shall be conducted on 31 October 2023,” the memo read.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang released yesterday a memorandum circular allowing work-from-home arrangement for government employees and asynchronous classes for public schools on Oct. 31.

Memorandum Circular 38, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, was issued “in order to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe” All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1 and “allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country.”

“Work from home arrangement in government offices shall be implemented, and asynchronous classes in public schools shall be conducted on 31 October 2023,” the memo read.

But Bersamin clarified that government agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their usual operations and render the necessary services in person.

He said “a similar arrangement for work in private companies and classes in private schools is left to the discretion of their respective heads.”

Oct. 31, which falls on a Tuesday, is preceded by the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on Oct. 30.

President Marcos has declared Oct. 30, Monday, a non-working day in the entire country to allow Filipinos to participate in the BSKE elections.

Nov. 1 or All Saints’ Day, is a special non-working day.