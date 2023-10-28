^

Headlines

Mixed pump price movements seen next week

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2023 | 9:45am
Mixed pump price movements seen next week
File photo of gasoline refill.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are seen implementing a mixed movement in pump prices next week, with gasoline prices potentially extending its increases to a third straight week.

Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau assistant director Rodela Romero said that four-day trading estimates point to a potential P0.25 to P0.50 per liter price hike for gasoline, but possible rollbacks of between P1.20 and P1.40 per liter for diesel and from P1 to P1.20 per liter for kerosene.

An oil industry source, on the other hand, said indicative movement on pump prices next week is a P1.30 to P1.40 per liter decrease for diesel and a P0.25 to P0.35 per liter rise for gasoline.

“Crude oil prices weaken despite geopolitical tension as diplomatic efforts in the Middle East intensified in an attempt to contain the conflict between Israel and Hamas, easing investor concerns about potential supply disruptions and reducing geopolitical risk premium,” Romero said.

The DOE official said also influencing the price action fundamentally are the US dollar strength and optimism in the Middle East.

“The strengthening of the US dollar had a negative impact on oil prices today. Oil is typically priced in US dollars, so when the dollar rises, it can make oil more expensive for buyers in other currencies, leading to lower demand and lower prices,” Romero said.

“Optimism regarding geopolitical developments in the Middle East, specifically the lack of movement by Israel’s IDF into Gaza, has contributed to the decline in oil prices,” she said.

The final pump price adjustments will be announced by domestic oil companies on Monday, which will take effect the next day.

Last Tuesday, oil companies implemented upward adjustments of P0.95 per liter for the price of gasoline, P1.30 per liter for diesel and P1.25 per liter for kerosene.

These price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P13.75 per liter for gasoline, P11.70 per liter diesel and P6.24 per liter for kerosene, DOE data showed.

DOE monitoring from Oct. 24 to 26 showed that prevailing retail prices of diesel and diesel plus products in Metro Manila ranged from P59 to P72.05 per liter and from P65.20 to P85.20 per liter, respectively.

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, ranged from P57.65 to P86.40 per liter, depending on the RON or research octane number of the fuel. 

As for kerosene, prices monitored during the period ranged from P76.25 to P89.39 per liter.

vuukle comment

GASOLINE

OIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipina caregiver&rsquo;s courage touches thousands of Israelis

Filipina caregiver’s courage touches thousands of Israelis

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
“The morning of October 7th was a very dark hour for humanity. But amongst all the darkness, there is Camille’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman dismisses Bantag&rsquo;s murder raps vs DOJ, BuCor chiefs

Ombudsman dismisses Bantag’s murder raps vs DOJ, BuCor chiefs

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
According to the Ombudsman, the complaints against Remulla and Catapang was dismissed due to “the lack of...
Headlines
fbtw
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The number coding scheme imposed on major roads in Metro Manila before the COVID-19 pandemic will be reinstated anytime soon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa monitoring LPA, may bring rains during Undas

Pagasa monitoring LPA, may bring rains during Undas

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said it is currently monitoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US declare Mutual Defense Treaty covers both countries

Philippines, US declare Mutual Defense Treaty covers both countries

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
In a joint statement issued on Friday, both defense secretaries reaffirmed U.S. support for the Philippines in the wake of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOC ramps up cybersecurity after other agencies&rsquo; data breach

BOC ramps up cybersecurity after other agencies’ data breach

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs is strengthening its cybersecurity efforts to ensure that it will not fall victim to a data breach as...
Headlines
fbtw
Priest calls for dialog in Israel-Hamas war

Priest calls for dialog in Israel-Hamas war

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
A Catholic priest has appealed to those involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants to sit down in dialogue...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court asked to disbar Locsin over tweet

Supreme Court asked to disbar Locsin over tweet

By Nillicent Bautista | 10 hours ago
A Muslim group filed yesterday a disbarment complaint before the Supreme Court against Philippine Ambassador to the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to benefit from COP28 attendance

Philippines to benefit from COP28 attendance

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The Philippines will benefit from the attendance of President Marcos at the 28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with