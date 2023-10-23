^

‘LTO’s LTMS project on time, feature complete’

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
October 23, 2023 | 12:00am
"We built a system that is 100 percent working. If LTO would use it and stop making excuses not to use it.
MANILA, Philippines — After state auditors flagged the P3.14-billion Land Transportation Management System project of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) due to delayed implementation, German firm Dermalog Identification Systems said that the LTMS was “on time” as it “passed user acceptance” in August 2019 and is “feature complete.”

“We built a system that is 100 percent working. If LTO would use it and stop making excuses not to use it... The system was feature complete as per contract in August 2019,” Till Dunkel, LTMS project director for the Dermalog joint venture group, said in an interview with The STAR.

Dunkel noted that the LTO did not use and promote the LTMS features for the benefit of motorists and motor vehicle owners.

“The system was ready for rollout in August 2019 already. What was not ready was the (LTO) offices. This was not part of Dermalog’s obligation,” he added.

He claimed that LTO employees resisted using the system despite its convenience and efficiency, as regional offices ignored the online features and still required people to visit regional and district offices to process transactions.

“We need to get the people to use it correctly, the way it was designed. And it was beautifully designed. The dealers love it,” Dunkel said.

“It is there to make roads more safe and to avoid any fraud or anything in dealing with the LTO,” he added.

Dunkel said the LTO should be proud of the LTMS, as they are “the first agency really following the directive of the President (Marcos) to digitalize the Philippines.”

“As of today, we have 264,000 motor vehicles initially registered in the new system,” he added.

